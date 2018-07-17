Ronald Jones wants to assert himself in first Bucs training camp

Getty Images

The Buccaneers are heading into a season without Doug Martin in their backfield for the first time since 2011 and one of the players in the mix to pick up the playing time left behind is rookie Ronald Jones.

Jones came to Tampa in the second round of this year’s draft, which he said left a bit of a chip on his shoulder because he hoped to come off the board in the first round. Jones said in an interview with the McKinney Courier-Gazette that he hopes to prove the Bucs “made the right decision” and aims to start that process right off the bat.

“I definitely want to come in and assert myself, but I still want to take it one day at a time,” Jones said. “It’s a big jump to the big leagues. Just try to beat the guy in front of me.”

Peyton Barber, Charles Sims and Jacquizz Rodgers will be Jones’ chief competition for playing time in the Tampa backfield and whoever winds up on top come September will be asked to help the Bucs offense show well while Jameis Winston serves a three-game suspension.