Steve Keim pleads guilty to extreme DUI

Cardinals General Manager Steve Keim pleaded guilty to an extreme DUI charge in Chandler, Arizona on Tuesday.

Chandler Municipal Court records show that Keim, who was arrested on July 4, entered the guilty plea for a charge reserved for people arrested with a blood alcohol content above .15. While many aspects of Keim’s arrest came to light in the days after it was announced, his BAC was not known.

KTAR reports that Keim’s BAC was .19, which is more than twice the legal limit of .08. Extreme DUI carries a possible sentence of 30 days in jail, although former Cardinals wide receiver Michael Floyd was sentenced to 24 days in jail after his 2017 conviction on the same charge.

The Cardinals released Floyd, who had a previous DUI arrest, after that arrest and the team has said there will be “consequences” for Keim, who also had a previous DUI arrest, as a result. Floyd was also suspended for four games by the NFL and discipline for team executives has varied after past incidents, although the revelation of his BAC will likely lead to a stiffer sentence.

UPDATE 5:34 p.m. ET: The Cardinals announced a five-week suspension and $200,000 fine for Keim after Tuesday’s guilty plea.