Terrell Owens “absolutely 100 percent” committed to a comeback

Getty Images

Terrell Owens is “absolutely 100 percent” committed to a return to the football field, his agent told Dave Naylor of TSN.

Owens activated a 10-day clause Saturday that forces the Edmonton Eskimos — the Canadian Football League that owns his rights — to either offer him a contract or release him.

“He still feels like he has some football years left in him,” Canadian-based agent Jason Staroszik told Naylor. “He just loves the game and wants to get back to playing, whether it’s the CFL or NFL.”

Owens, 44, recently posted video showing a hand-held time of 4.43 in the 40-yard dash, while training with Julio Jones. But he hasn’t played since 2012 when he suited up for eight games with the Allen Wranglers of the Indoor Football League, and his last NFL snap came in 2010 as a member of the Bengals.

Owens enters the Pro Football Hall of Fame next month, though, as everyone now knows, he is not attending the induction ceremony and instead holding his own event in Tennessee.