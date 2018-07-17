Tuesday morning one-liners

Getty Images

A few WWE performers stopped by the Bills facility for a workout.

A look at the Dolphins cornerback group.

What does rookie Sony Michel bring to the Patriots running back corps?

LB Avery Williamson should have a big role for the Jets.

Breaking down the Ravens defensive line.

Former Bengals LB Andre Frazier has moved into construction.

How will the Browns line up at linebacker?

Do the Steelers have RB Le'Veon Bell‘s replacement on their roster?

The Texans will try to build a cohesive secondary this summer.

The Colts will sort out their plans at linebacker during training camp.

Finishing 76th in a golf tournament allowed Jaguars QB Blake Bortles to fulfill one goal.

A review of what Titans TE Delanie Walker did this offseason.

A breakdown of Broncos rookie WR DaeSean Hamilton from his college coach James Franklin.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is about to start gaining some experience.

The Chargers will have a kicking competition this summer.

Previewing the battle for playing time at linebacker for the Raiders.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott took a trip to Disney with his receivers.

Eagles QB Carson Wentz got married.

QB Davis Webb is trying to prove himself to a new Giants coaching staff.

Sharing some optimism about the Washington secondary.

Should Bears fans worry about LB Roquan Smith‘s contract?

QB Matthew Stafford tops a list of the most important Lions.

Who will be the Packers backup quarterback?

Looking at the makeup of the Vikings linebacking corps.

The Falcons hope QB Matt Ryan and quarterbacks coach Greg Knapp work well together.

The Panthers are looking for more from their running backs.

RB Alvin Kamara is set for a bigger role to open his second Saints season.

Buccaneers WR DeSean Jackson has 22 touchdowns of 60 or more yards in his career.

The Cardinals will put single game tickets on sale soon.

S Lamarcus Joyner didn’t get a new contract with the Rams.

The 49ers foundation will hold a fundraiser at Levi’s Stadium on August 28.

Seahawks WR Doug Baldwin helped an effort to build a community center in Renton, Washington.