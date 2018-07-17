Would the Steelers rescind the franchise tender for Le’Veon Bell?

Posted by Mike Florio on July 17, 2018, 9:17 AM EDT
Getty Images

With running back Le'Veon Bell refusing to commit to the Steelers for five years and $70 million (asterisk), there’s another question to consider: Will the Steelers ultimately refuse to commit to Bell for one year and $14.5 million?

The options available to Bell regarding when to accept the franchise tender and report for duty is premised on the assumption that the franchise tender will still be available to be accepted. Until Bell accepts the franchise tender, the Steelers could (in theory) yank it.

During a March visit to PFT Live, Steelers G.M. Kevin Colbert didn’t rule out the possibility of rescinding the tender. While that seemed more like a standard “we can’t rule out anything”-type of a comment, it’s now a relevant consideration for the Steelers, who may not be willing to pay Bell that much money for one final season, especially if he’s not going to show up until six days before it begins.

Coincidentally (or not), Mark Kaboly of TheAthletic.com noted on Monday that popular second-year tailback James Conner was solid in the offseason program and “looks like he can be a solid every-down back in this league.” For the Steelers, it’s got be tempting to consider embracing Conner and his $578,000 salary for the entire year over Bell’s $852,000 for each and every week.

Or how about this possibility? Pair Conner with someone like, say, Adrian Peterson. Or DeMarco Murray. (That retirement would end quickly if the Steelers call.) Or Alfred Morris. Or some other veteran tailback who has proven that he can get it done. Whatever the on-field production, the cost would surely be much less than the combined $15 million that will be paid to Bell and Conner.

As to the on-field production, the Steelers now must consider whether they’ll truly get the best out of Bell in 2018. Sure, he’s saying all the right things. But will he be making business decisions between the white lines, especially as the calendar slides to November and December?

Throw in the fact that Bell has become the rare Steelers player to refuse to submit to the team’s wishes, and the Steelers could decide that it’s in the team’s short- and long-term best interests to sever ties before he signs the tender. And the most shrewd play would be to not rescind the tender today (which could spark a mini-land rush from teams like, perhaps, the Bills, Jets, Browns, Ravens, Texans, Colts, Raiders, Broncos, Eagles, or Packers) but right after the last preseason game, when all teams have their hay in the barn and no one will be in position, as a practical matter, to give Bell big money.

Rescinding the tender remains an unlikely outcome, but it’s not all that difficult to see the dominoes fall in a way that would prompt the Steelers to choose to accelerate their looming divorce with Bell by four or five months — especially if they’re upset that he refused their latest long-term offer.

Permalink 25 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

25 responses to “Would the Steelers rescind the franchise tender for Le’Veon Bell?

  2. I hope they do. Let some bottom of the barrel team with no offensive line sign him for whatever he’s asking for. Then we can all sit back as he has a couple bad years then is released from his overpriced contract. I’m tired of these guys thinking they are worth more than they are and acting like babies. How can you trust a guy like this? He has been amazing to watch but the headache isn’t worth it.

  3. As hilarious as that would be, rescinding it now makes no sense. That money is already spent and there’s nowhere else to spend it. The best FAs are all on other teams and the Steelers aren’t going to have a problem paying Lev $14.5 for this year if they were going to give him $14 million 5 years from now.

  4. The Steelers are up to their usual tricks. They don’t take care of their players and never have. Mike Webster.

  5. Read Colbert’s statement from yesterday. Basically, same deal as last season and go from there. I’d think he’d want to have the best season possible to maximize his value, but I understand the injury aspect also. With Bell, who knows how he responds.

  7. I think he’ll hold out – and not report until 6 games left in season (not under contract, so technically not “hold out”). He’s not coming back next year to Pitt. He considered doing that last year, but thought he was going to have a long term deal this year. Now his object will be to stay healthy for the big deal next year he wants. Assume he wants way more than 2 years guaranteed which sounds like the 5 yr-$70 m deal was. Pittsburgh might just rescind the offer if they see he’s going to hold out longer term

  10. “Screw him and rescind the tag at the time it will most hurt a Bell.”

    And what if he then signs with an AFCN rival or even worse the Pats on the cheap just to stick it to the Steelers for doing so? The fan outcry would be huge and the GM would likely be fired within days, maybe hours if it was the Pats he signed with.

    No GM is going to commit suicide like that.

  12. The Steelers wouldn’t be Super Bowl contenders anymore if they rescinded the tag. They won’t do it. The tag is still a good deal for them because there’s no penalty for running him into the ground if it helps them win this year.

  13. The Steelers can not afford to screw him. Everything is in the news. How do you think that would look when they talk to a free agent next year? Bill and the Pats always get fading veterans to sign for short money, because they cut their veterans first in order to give them a chance to find a new home. If the Steelers screw Bell, high priced guys are going to say “No thanks”
    They may play hardball, they are known for that, but pulling the tender at the last moment? I don’t think so.

  14. They would be stupid to. Have him sign it telling him they’ll trade him. Try to get something for him.

  15. The Steelers only have a limited time with Fat Ben, so they had better keep the decent players around for a year or two more, just to see if they can finally get it together when it matters.

  16. It doesn’t make sense to rescind the tag unless the team knows Bell plans to sit out regular season games. If they believe he will do that, it is best to cut him loose and pick up an available veteran RB.

  17. That would be a dooshbag move…so it wouldn’t surprise me one bit if a “classy” organization like the Steelers did this…champions for equal rights and all…

  19. We can only hope this will be the case. Connor, along with Stevan Ridley (you didn’t mention him as a vet they already have), and the very intriguing rookie, Jaylen Samuels, would likely do an excellent job as the Steelers RB tandem; and for a LOT less capital outlay, which could be used elsewhere on the roster if need be.

  21. I see where Bell is coming from, but- as someone who lives a very middle class life, I have to wonder how a person can be offered that much money and still be unhappy. That kind of money would make my life a breeze. This also makes a good case for him to take a lowball offer from say, New England, just to stick it to the Steelers. That would be awesome.

  23. Florio – you have to let this go. He will play under the franchise tag and hit FA next season. Something that I have been saying for two years since you started this Leveon Bell obsession. There is a mutual respect between both parties where there won’t be anything of the sorts you mention in your articles. Quit wasting your time, as well as everyone else’s time.

  24. kenbell97 says:

    July 17, 2018 at 9:24 am

    As hilarious as that would be, rescinding it now makes no sense. That money is already spent and there’s nowhere else to spend it. The best FAs are all on other teams and the Steelers aren’t going to have a problem paying Lev $14.5 for this year if they were going to give him $14 million 5 years from now.
    __________________________________________________________________________________

    I could be wrong but couldn’t the Steelers take the saved money (minus what they pay a backup like Murray) and use it to restructure a current player? Moving money into 2018 and thus freeing them up money in the future? I remember a year or two ago Pittsburgh fans complaining they were kicking the can down the road on a few contracts, so maybe this could help offset that?

  25. Why don’t you call up Steelers headquarters and ask like a man you are instead of gossiping like little school girls mr.media.

    But to answer your question, no they won’t.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!