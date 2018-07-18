Antonio Brown is the Madden 19 cover athlete

EA Sports

It’s been known for a while that receiver Terrell Owens will grace the cover of the Hall of Fame edition of the Madden 19 video game. The base edition of the game will feature a guy who is systematically putting together his own Hall of Fame credentials.

Steelers receiver Antonio Brown will be on the cover of Madden 19.

Being on the cover isn’t quite what it used to be, because most people download the game directly to their consoles without ever buying the box that contains it. Still, Brown’s presence will surely dominate the start-up screen that will be seen by every Madden player, every time the game is loaded.

For Steelers fans who play Madden, that will be a nice break from the last two years, which features Patriots quarterback Tom Brady on Madden 18 and Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski on Madden 17.

The game has been around for 30 years now, and for more than a decade it’s been the only console game licensed to use NFL logos, names, and likenesses. Although there was a stretch where the game maybe wasn’t improving the way that it would have improved if actual competition existed (like the 2K series), the last three editions have been great. Here’s hoping Madden 19 will be even greater.