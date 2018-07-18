Chris McCain pleads not guilty on battery charges

Getty Images

Colts defensive end Chris McCain has pleaded not guilty to two counts of misdemeanor battery.

Stephen Holder of the Indianapolis Star reports that McCain entered that plea during an arraignment this week. McCain is accused of spitting on and grabbing the neck of a woman on January 7 and Holder reports the court ordered McCain to stay at least 100 yards away from his accuser.

McCain, who denied the charges when they were made and denies even knowing his accuser, is scheduled for another hearing on August 21.

McCain was under contract to the Chargers at that time of the alleged incident and the Chargers initially tendered him as a restricted free agent before rescinding that tender in April. The Colts signed him in May, but McCain did not take part in voluntary workouts or the team’s minicamp after being charged in early June. There’s no word on plans for training camp with the matter still unresolved.