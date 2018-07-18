Colonel Sanders’ family takes aim at “weasel” John Schnatter

Getty Images

The demise of the Papa John’s career of company founder John Schnatter began with an attack on the NFL and ended with an assault on the late Colonel Harland Sanders. The family of Colonel Sanders has responded.

“He’s a weasel,” Sanders’ grandson, Trigg Adams, said regarding Schnatter, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal. “Because he’s prejudiced, he’s trying to say somebody else was, too. [Sanders] had absolutely no prejudice against anybody. . . . There was no racism in him. To him, all people were equally children of God.”

Sander’s great-granddaughter, Cindy Wurster Sjorgen, admitted that the Colonel “was known to throw around a few cuss words but never a racial slur.” She added that “[f]or Mr. Schnatter to use the Colonel as a scapegoat for his own horrible, disgusting mouth and racist beliefs is inexcusable.”

Schnatter has admitted that, during a May conference call with a marketing firm, he said that Sanders used the “N” word in reference to African-Americans, with no scrutiny or consequence. And Schnatter used the actual word.

He quickly resigned at chairman of Papa John’s once the slur was reported. Over the weekend, he attempted to rescind his resignation.