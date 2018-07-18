Cowboys again top Forbes’ list of most valuable franchises

Posted by Charean Williams on July 18, 2018, 2:57 PM EDT
Getty Images

Donald Trump had a chance to buy the Dallas Cowboys for $50 million in 1984. He passed, telling the New York Times he felt “sorry for the poor guy who is going to buy” them as it’s a “no-win situation.”

Thirty-four years later, Trump is President and the Cowboys are king.

For the third consecutive year, Forbes ranks the Cowboys as the world’s most valuable sports franchise. It estimates Jerry Jones’ team is worth $4.8 billion. Forbes said the Cowboys have “the highest revenue ($840 million) and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ($350 million) of any franchise.”

The Cowboys are the only NFL team ranked in the top five, with three soccer teams and the Yankees rounding out the top of the list.

The NFL, though, did have all but three of its teams ranked in the top 50. Only the Bengals ($1.8 billion), Lions ($1.7 billion) and Bills ($1.6 billion) failed to make the cut of the league’s 32 teams.

Judging by the NFL’s top 10, though, winning and making money don’t seem to correlate for the most part:

1. Cowboys: $4.8 billion.

2. Patriots: $3.7 billion.

3. Giants: $3.3 billion.

4. Redskins: $3.1 billion.

5. 49ers: $3.05 billion.

6. Rams: $3 billion.

7. Bears: $2.85 billion.

8. Texans: $2.8 billion.

9. Jets: $2.75 billion.

10. Eagles: $2.65 billion.

Permalink 24 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

24 responses to “Cowboys again top Forbes’ list of most valuable franchises

  1. Market size seems to be the dominant factor, with stadium situation and local revenue potential probably the next most important. Winning seems to have some influence because teams go up or down based on how well they’ve done lately.

  3. “Judging by the NFL’s top 10, though, winning and making money don’t seem to correlate for the most part:”

    Should read:

    “Judging by the NFL team listed at the top, though, winning and making money don’t seem to correlate for the most part:”

  5. As a Bostonian, I’m happy to see my patriots AND the Eagles in the top 10. Most don’t know this, but when I was a toddler and my patriots almost moved to st Louis, Fellow Bostonian Jeffrey Laurie tries buying us and MR KRAFT paid an unprecedented 150 million for a franchise that was worth MAYBE 50 million. It’s amazing how far our franchises have come. As for my wife’s Chicago Bears, her team has money up the wazoo with cheap owners like the McCaskeys and this idiotic thing called a PSL….no thanks on spending a non refundable deposit BEFORE purchasing season tickets….an absolute joke! I believe Dallas and the Giants/Jets do it as well.

  6. Means nothing Cleveland Browns are worth 2 billion ,,so what’s that tell you

  7. Judging by the NFL’s top 10, though, winning and making money don’t seem to correlate for the most part:
    ———
    Conversely, losing and not making money seems to correlate, given the rankings of the Lions, Bills and Bengals

  9. In fairness, 6 of these top 10 teams have a rich history of success….and Im counting the Bears on that list who are 2nd all time with 9 championships. The league did exist for over four decades before the superbowl era.
    The only team on that list that surprises me is the Texans.

  11. The Cowboys financial foundation is a large group of very rich suckers. The Cowboys haven’t done squat since the days of Tom Landry and Jimmy Johnson, both of whom Jones fired. Much of the Cowboys current value is attributable to the Taj Mahal stadium Jones built in honor of himself. It is rarely sold out. The Cowboys haven’t been playoff relevant in years and there are other teams significantly more stable and successful. See New England. Today, the Cowboys are merely another team lost in NFL parity.

  12. So where are the Chargers on this list? I though their move to LA was going to double their value? And how about the Raiders, thought new stadium in Vegas was to going to double their value too? Both teams should have stayed were they were. But look at those Rams, moving to LA doubled their value, only good team relocation/restoration.

  15. The Giants are at 3, not 2, and they have a long history and 8 NFL titles, including 4 superbowls….and they are in NY….and Wellington Mara was a big part of forming what the league currently is (I mean the official NFL football is named for the guy)…fan loyalty developed over almost 100 years now.

    Makes sense to me why they are valuable.

  16. Proof that winning has nothing to do with it, although the cowboy fans would probably trade that ranking for a few more playoff wins over the past 25 years.
    They must have an old fan base.

  17. And all of this support and fancy billion dollar stadium has translated to how many playoff wins?

  18. Just imagine how much this team would be worth if they actually won something every now and then.

  19. The Redskins are worth 3.1 billion?

    What if –

    The Redskins were well run and had a winning record for 7 years in a row including making the playoffs 4 times and a Super Bowl win. How much would that increase the value of the team? 10%? 20% 30%?

    By running the team poorly, Dan Snyder is missing out on hundreds of millions of dollars.

  20. NFL football is about selling hope. Similar to religion except the NFL pays more taxes.

    You don’t have to win as much as you have to keep your base hopeful.

  21. Simple fact of the matter is that you can’t get enough of the Cowboys, you took time out of your day to click on the story and make a “Cowboys haven’t won anything in forever!” joke.

    The Cowboys losing a regular season game gets more media attention than your favorite team winning a playoff game unless you root for a team like the Steelers or Packers, so you should just thank the Cowboys for all the charity money they get from Dallas through revenue sharing.

  23. footballinla says:
    July 18, 2018 at 3:31 pm
    So where are the Chargers on this list? I though their move to LA was going to double their value? And how about the Raiders, thought new stadium in Vegas was to going to double their value too? Both teams should have stayed were they were. But look at those Rams, moving to LA doubled their value, only good team relocation/restoration.

    ____________________

    You do realize the value is mainly in the stadium, right? Oh! You probably don’t that’s why your post makes zero sense. Last time I checked those teams are not in their new stadiums.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!