Darrelle Revis announces his retirement

Getty Images

Darrelle Revis called it a career on Wednesday.

In a post to his Twitter account, Revis announced that he is retiring after 11 seasons in the NFL. Revis entered the league as a Jets first-round pick in 2007 and became one of the top cornerbacks in the league during his six years with the team.

He was traded to the Buccaneers in 2013 after a second contract standoff in three years and moved to the Patriots the next year. Revis won a Super Bowl ring in New England, returned to the Jets for two years after the Patriots passed on picking up his option and wrapped up his playing career by joining the Chiefs late last season.

“For the past 11 years, it has truly been an honor to showcase one of my greatest gifts to the world,” Revis wrote. “Today I am closing a chapter in my life that I once dreamed of as a kid and I am officially retiring from the National Football League. The game of football has opened doors for me I once thought were nearly impossible to get through. My passion to play the game at an elite level brought fun and excitement to the term “shutdown corner” which was nearly on the verge of extinction. Covering some of the toughest assignments in league history was a challenge every Sunday, but also an honor within this game we all love.”

“I would like to thank my coaches, teammates, and mentors who have made a significant impact in my life and helped to create amazing memories that my family and I will cherish for a lifetime. I’m excited as to what lies ahead as I pursue new ventures in different industries. Long live Revis Island.”

Revis was named a first-team All-Pro four times and ends his career with 494 tackles, 29 interceptions, six forced fumbles and two sacks. In addition to his football exploits, Revis will be remembered for successfully navigating his way to several big contracts that maximized his earnings while also leading to multiple team changes over the course of his career.