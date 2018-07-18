Darrelle Revis announces his retirement

Posted by Josh Alper on July 18, 2018, 11:00 AM EDT
Getty Images

Darrelle Revis called it a career on Wednesday.

In a post to his Twitter account, Revis announced that he is retiring after 11 seasons in the NFL. Revis entered the league as a Jets first-round pick in 2007 and became one of the top cornerbacks in the league during his six years with the team.

He was traded to the Buccaneers in 2013 after a second contract standoff in three years and moved to the Patriots the next year. Revis won a Super Bowl ring in New England, returned to the Jets for two years after the Patriots passed on picking up his option and wrapped up his playing career by joining the Chiefs late last season.

“For the past 11 years, it has truly been an honor to showcase one of my greatest gifts to the world,” Revis wrote. “Today I am closing a chapter in my life that I once dreamed of as a kid and I am officially retiring from the National Football League. The game of football has opened doors for me I once thought were nearly impossible to get through. My passion to play the game at an elite level brought fun and excitement to the term “shutdown  corner” which was nearly on the verge of extinction. Covering some of the toughest assignments in league history was a challenge every Sunday, but also an honor within this game we all love.”

“I would like to thank my coaches, teammates, and mentors who have made a significant impact in my life and helped to create amazing memories that my family and I will cherish for a lifetime. I’m excited as to what lies ahead as I pursue new ventures in different industries. Long live Revis Island.”

Revis was named a first-team All-Pro four times and ends his career with 494 tackles, 29 interceptions, six forced fumbles and two sacks. In addition to his football exploits, Revis will be remembered for successfully navigating his way to several big contracts that maximized his earnings while also leading to multiple team changes over the course of his career.

Permalink 39 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

39 responses to “Darrelle Revis announces his retirement

  7. For the past 11 years, it has truly been an honor to showcase one of my greatest gifts to the world,”
    ——–
    Wow! Thanks Revis. What can we expect as far as your other gifts to the world? I can hardly contain my excitement as we await word.

  8. Darrelle Revis = Shutdown Cornerback

    That right there instilled fear into opposing quarterbacks.

    Good luck in life Darrelle.

  10. Absolute stud in his prime. Probably the best since Sanders but not quite as dynamic as Sanders was. If Revis has that big play Ed Reed to his game then he would have been in Sanders zip code. But he was still probably the best Cb since Sanders (I like Ty Law more personally as a fan. but Revis was better overall.)

  11. “Revis Island is like Alcatraz. It used to be a scary place but it got turned into a tourist attraction.” LOL

    Best of luck to a guy who bet on himself and always won. The term “shut down corner” was created because of him in his prime.

  12. “..and wrapped up his playing career by joining the Chiefs late last season.”

    Didn’t wrap up a whole lot else there. Few superstars fell off the planet as fast as Mevis.
    Great player in his prime but the narcissism on display in that announcement would make T.O. blush.

  13. He was the best corner in the league for about 4 years, gave Brady fits like no one else except Ed Reed. I appreciate greatly his play with the Pats that season he was in New England.

    Reality is though he pretty much retired in his mind once he had the ring, and the last 3 years have just been skimming whatever he could into his bank account while a team was still foolish enough to pay him.

  18. Always liked Revis, even if he dropped off pretty heavily toward the end. Was pulling for the Steelers to snag him the year he was drafted, but Jets got him one spot earlier and the rest is history.

  19. I’ll never forget a thursday night game against Denver and Tebow was trucking his way for a TD and Revis wanted nothing to do with trying to tackle him

  21. Didn’t he retire after the Patriots beat the Seahawks in the Super Bowl?

    I have nothing against the guy, but also nothing positive to see about the guy except that he had talent. I have never heard anything about him doing great things for other people like JJ Watt or Larry Fitzgerald or Jason Witten or Thomas Davis or any other players who do a lot of charitable work. Those other guys have all been great players but they all seem more modest about their on the field and off the field accomplishments and efforts.

    Other players have been (rightly) interested in getting paid as much as they can (just like owners are rightly interested in paying as little as they have to), but Revis comes across as much more of a “me first, I want all the attention” player than other guys. Other great players like Aaron Donald, Julio Jones, Khalil Mack, and Odell Beckham push for the most money they can get without coming across as the malcontent that Revis seems to be.

  22. Thank goodness the Patriots read that one right and let the Jets pay him to get fat and quit on their dime. Just another smart move in a long list of them.

  23. He was a phenomenal player. At the height of his powers, he shut down anybody and everybody. It’s a shame that his peak was far too short. He spent the latter half of his career being largely mediocre.

    He certainly played at a Hall of Fame level at one point, but I’m not sure he has enough good will to get a Terrell Davis/Kurt Warner effect from the voters.

  24. He’s going to the HOF on rocket skates ! Amazing player in an era when breathing on a WR too hard gets a penalty. One of the best to ever play.

  26. LOL. Only had 3 great years. The rest of the time he was hurt, holding out, just good for 1 year in NE, and then terrible in TB and back with the Jets.

  29. The Great Revis… responsible for “sexy” Rex Ryan’s two consecutive AFC Conference Final appearances, but also for Randy Moss’ one-handed TD grab “on ‘Revis’ Island” lol — and m’boy Marcus (Mariota)’s own-TD grab in post-season play with KCMO Chiefs versus TTs, earlier this year.

    Like OchoUno/T.O, you made the game fun, Darrelle, but please give a shout-out to OBJ so, as an outstanding player like you, he can Get Paid!

    Props, man!

  30. factschecker says:
    July 18, 2018 at 11:18 am
    Absolute stud in his prime. Probably the best since Sanders but not quite as dynamic as Sanders was. If Revis has that big play Ed Reed to his game then he would have been in Sanders zip code. But he was still probably the best Cb since Sanders (I like Ty Law more personally as a fan. but Revis was better overall.)

    10 1 Rate This

    ——————-

    Law was a better pure player. He was more physical, a gamer, and a winner. Revis is none of that. His SB winning season in NE, he was good, but I don’t get the hooplah over him after watching him for every snap that season. He was good, but not great and that was a really good defense he was playing on that year.

    The only thing Revis has on Law is the fact he was a better technician at the position like a Mike Haynes or someone like that.

    But, the way people talked about him, they act like he was some legendary player, when in reality, he would get torched just like all the rest. Stevie Johnson, of all people. used to abuse the daylights out of Revis.

  31. ryann252013 says:
    July 18, 2018 at 11:03 am
    Revis > Sherman
    Revis > Sanders

    ———-

    Revis was one of the best…..but he was not a better CB than Sanders. Plus Sanders was one of the best return guys in the NFL

  32. Read the comments and you can see why sports are dying. It’s not political. Blame whomever you want to blame but people are just negativity wired.

    This guy is a first ballot hall of fame player that played for the ONE team I really don’t like and I’m one of the few that seemed to respect his career. We are at the point were we just want to crap all over everything that is not themselves. His retirement is met with half asses lame comments about his fall from stardom. We have become a bunch of losers. That’s why sports are failing.

  33. He’s actually been retired for a few years now. But for some reason he kept on showing on Sundays in a uniform.

  34. Thank you for allowing Marcus to become the second QB in the history of the NFL to throw a touchdown to himself in the playoffs!

  37. He retired about 3 years too late, but he was very motivated by the green (not the Jets), and there were teams willing to fund his retirement (fans, to be more specific, is who funded his retirement). After he was cut by KC earlier in the year, he would have had a nearly impossible task of making a 53 man roster. His ability to play effectively has declined immensely, so it was the right how time to hang ’em up.

    Revis will be in the HOF at some point, but the guy was as cutthroat as it gets with regards to playing for the highest bidder. It is a business, but there was little loyalty to anything other than the almighty dollar. He has a ring to his name, and he did probably as much as he could on the field, so that should cement his HOF bid. He was a true shutdown corner, and he is to be commended for that.

    Good luck in your post-football life, Darrelle.

  38. factschecker says:
    July 18, 2018 at 11:51 am
    Read the comments and you can see why sports are dying. It’s not political. Blame whomever you want to blame but people are just negativity wired.

    This guy is a first ballot hall of fame player that played for the ONE team I really don’t like and I’m one of the few that seemed to respect his career.
    ————————————————-

    I understand the sentiment but I’m not sure Revis is the hill I would die on in expressing it. I too take exception to the pervasive negativity that surrounds us. I also routinely give it up to great players no matter the team, I believe greatness should be appreciated and celebrated for it’s own sake regardless of the uniform it’s wrapped in. That said while there’s no denying his talent in his prime Revis as a self avowed mercenary can’t have it both ways without drawing some criticism for it. You can’t realistically claim he wasn’t mailing it in after clipping the Jets for max money. Even though I too don’t care much for Gang Green as a rule, the idea of the poster child for ‘pay me what I’m worth’ mailing it in rankles no matter what team he did to.

  39. Revis will forever occupy real estate in Brady’s head. Even when Revis was with the Patriots, he would own Brady in practice. I saw it with my own eyes. Revis and Ed Reed were two DBs that kept Brady up at night before facing them.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!