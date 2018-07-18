Derek Carr has gotten everything he expected from Jon Gruden, and more

Getty Images

From the moment it became obvious that Jon Gruden possibly would return to the Raiders as the team’s head coach, concerns emerged regarding whether the Chucky persona would make quarterback Derek Carr crumble.

So far, that hasn’t happened.

“Everything I dreamed of and thought of about him, it’s been all that and then some,” Carr told Jim Rome on Wednesday. “We are so similar. It’s so funny. When he was going to be a coach, the number one question was like, ‘How are you guys going to get along?’ And both of us would just sit there and laugh together. . . . We love football, we want to win, we love to compete. We love to demand from one another. I demand from him, he demands from me. I’m in his ear every day, ‘What do you have for me today? What are you teaching me today?’ And he’s in there pushing me. I can complete in practice — go 30 for 31, we’ll spend an hour talking about that one I missed and how it can be the difference in a game. And that’s exactly how I want it.”

It’s one thing for everything to be fine when everyone is zero and zero. But when games are being won or lost, the stress level will increase, and Gruden may have a harder time keeping Mr. Hyde under wraps.

In fairness to Gruden, he seems to realize that he can’t be a raving lunatic and get the most out of his players. He has surely grown and matured in the nine years since he left coaching, and he surely has learned plenty while working week after week in the broadcast booth.

Still, if the Raiders start losing and if Carr isn’t playing as well as Gruden wants him to play, it will be interesting to see whether Carr is still gushing about Gruden.