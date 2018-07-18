Dolphins think Kiko Alonso “can play better”

Getty Images

The Dolphins are getting linebacker Raekwon McMillan back in the lineup this year after he tore his ACL in the first preseason game of his rookie year and the hope is that his presence provides a boost to the team’s defense.

McMillan isn’t the only player they think can help on that front. Linebacker Kiko Alonso played in every game last season and made 115 tackles, but linebackers coach Frank Bush believes that the veteran’s play left something to be desired.

“I’d kind of say it was up and down,” Bush said, via the Palm Beach Post. “I was expecting a lot more from him. I’m sure he expected more from me. He did what we thought he should do and he can play better. He can play better in coverage. Some of his tackling was suspect.”

Late last season, defensive coordinator Matt Burke said that there were times that Alonso played well for 55 snaps but played poorly on five. Burke said the team “can’t have those five” when Alonso takes the field this season.