Drew Brees predicts Andrew Luck or Darren Sproles will win comeback player

Saints quarterback Drew Brees predicts either Andrew Luck or Darren Sproles will win comeback player of the year. Luck’s shoulder injury has kept him out of game action since January 1, 2017, and Sproles tore an ACL and broke an arm in Week 3 last season.

“I’m calling it right now: It’s either [Luck] or Darren Sproles for NFL comeback player of the year,” Brees said on 1070 The Fan, via the Indianapolis Star. “I’m just calling it right now.”

Regarding Luck’s shoulder injury, Brees has been there, rehabbed that.

Brees tore the labrum in his right shoulder in a 2005 game while playing for the Chargers. It was billed as a career-threatening injury at the time.

Luck missed all of last season while rehabbing.

“I know it’s extremely difficult, any type of injury to the throwing arm, especially what appears to be the extent of Andrew’s,” Brees said. “Obviously, that’s been a long road for him and a really tough road. But I think by all accounts Andrew, especially this offseason, has really worked his tail off to get back to where he’s going to be able to compete at a high level.”