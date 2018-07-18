Former teammate tells Julian Edelman PED suspension “not the end of the world”

Getty Images

Former Patriots linebacker Rob Ninkovich has been there before.

So when wide receiver Julian Edelman was hit with a four-game suspension for violating the league’s PED policy, he was quick to reach out to his former teammate.

“I just said it’s not the end of the world,” Ninkovich said, via Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald. “Yeah, it sucks. It’s not what you want to deal with at this point in your career. When I was going through it, I had gone through all these emotions of what people were going to think of me, and at the end of the day, the people that love you, and that support you, it doesn’t matter.

“If you’re playing football, when you’re done playing football, those people will still be there. The people that are bad-mouthing you, or aren’t on your side . . .”

Ninkovich served a similar suspension in 2016, but came back to finish the season. He retired before the start of last season, putting him at a similar spot to the 32-year-old Edelman.

“You have to learn from your mistakes. Whatever supplement you took, if you say it was a mistake, it just can’t happen twice,” Ninkovich said. “If you make an honest mistake, and you say ‘I’m sorry,’ they’ll forgive you. But if you do it again, you can’t come back from that. Guys with multiple offenses are automatically out.”

While the stigma some attach to performance-enhancing substances is still real, Ninkovich is right that the team will remain on Edelman’s side, so long as he comes back and produces.