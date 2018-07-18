Jets pay tribute to retired cornerback Darrelle Revis

Getty Images

Cornerback Darrelle Revis played for four different teams. The team with which he played twice has gone out of its way to lavish praise on one of the best cornerbacks in NFL history.

“Darrelle Revis is one of the greatest players to ever wear a Jets jersey and one of the most dominant defensive players in the history of professional football,” Jets CEO Christopher Johnson said in a statement. “Darrelle’s preparation, competitiveness, intelligence, and attention to detail are a reflection of his dedication to the game and his teammates. Just as remarkable is Darrelle’s humility and how approachable he is off the field. Jets fans everywhere slept well at night confident that receivers would be stranded on Revis Island.”

Revis had only 29 career interceptions, due in part to the fact that most teams were smart enough not to throw the ball in his direction. Coaches like Todd Bowles were smart enough to use game film created by Revis to teach other players ideal technique.

“Darrelle is one of the best technicians to ever play the cornerback position,” Bowles said in a statement. “As a defensive backs coach, you used his film as teaching tape for young players. I spent two seasons with Darrelle and he stands out as one of the smartest players I have ever coached. Darrelle was also a player with a relentless dedication to preparation who set a high standard for how he practiced every day. He walks away from this game leaving a stamp that everyone who knows the game will remember.”

The Jets also will remember Revis because he aggressively handled his business interests, especially as to the Jets. He held out as a rookie, he held out entering his fourth season, and he leveraged his only career Super Bowl win (with the Patriots) into a reunion contract with the Jets that paid him plenty of money, including $6 million to not play for the Jets in 2017.