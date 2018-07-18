Judge denies NFL’s request for special investigator in concussion settlement

Getty Images

A federal judge denied the NFL’s request for a special investigator to explore allegedly “widespread fraud” in connection with the $1 billion concussion settlement, the Associated Press reported Wednesday.

In her federal court ruling, Judge Anita Brody wrote that the league’s attorneys did not demonstrate “sufficient evidence of probable fraud to warrant serious concern.” She said the audit process is “working effectively” and the sides “have demonstrated that they are capable of ferreting out any claims involving misrepresentations, omissions, or concealment of material fact, and ensuring that those claims are not paid.”

NFL attorneys made the request for a special investigator in April, contending that a large number of red-flagged claims had slowed the disbursement.

Co-lead class counsel representing former players, Christopher Seeger, said as of Monday, an independent claim administrator has approved 499 claims totaling more than $485 million.

The settlement, which took effect January 2017, resolved thousands of lawsuits against the NFL.

“We will not allow a small number of potentially fraudulent claims to be used as an excuse by the NFL to deny payment to legitimately injured former players,” Seeger said, via the AP.

The NFL issued a statement after Brody’s ruling, via ESPN, saying, “We want to ensure that players and their families receive the benefits they deserve. The Court overseeing the NFL Concussion Settlement today issued an order confirming that the NFL provided ‘sufficient evidence of possible fraud to warrant serious concern’ and commended the League for ‘its commitment to faithfully implement the Settlement Agreement by bringing this issue to light.'”