Jurrell Casey prepared to “take my fine” for violating anthem policy

Posted by Josh Alper on July 18, 2018, 2:38 PM EDT
Getty Images

The national anthem policy put in place by the NFL this offseason says that players may stay in the locker room during the playing of the song, but that those on the field must “stand and show respect” and that teams with players who don’t will be fined by the league.

A teams is permitted to “develop its own work rules” for players who do not stand and show respect and it appears Titans defensive tackle Jurrell Casey plans to see how his team will be addressing that possibility. Casey raised his fist during the playing of the anthem the last two years and suggested on Wednesday that he is prepared to take any discipline that may come from continuing to do so this season.

“I’m going to take my fine,” Casey said from a promotional event in London, via CNN. “It is what it is, I ain’t going to let them stop me from doing what I want to do. If they want to have these battles between players and organizations, this is the way it’s going to be. … There is always going to be blowback, that is what America is about. They always like to go on social media and go hard. It is what it is, at the end of the day, I don’t pay no mind to it. I’m going to do what I do that’s going to bring light to my community. At the end of the day we got to do a job. But I will continue to use my platform to keep on speaking up.”

While Jets CEO Christopher Johnson has said the team will absorb any fines for violations of the anthem policy, the Titans have not publicly outlined their plans for dealing with such situations.

12 responses to “Jurrell Casey prepared to “take my fine” for violating anthem policy

  1. Why not go out in YOUR community and do something, doubt you live in YOUR community that you talk about.

  2. Maybe these players need to take action and start something different rather than just being a baby by raising a fist up or taking a knee and hoping something changes…

  4. I’ll bet this loser lives in a gated community and drives a Bentley. Out of touch with reality.

  5. melikefootball says:
    July 18, 2018 at 2:41 pm
    Why not go out in YOUR community and do something, doubt you live in YOUR community that you talk about.
    ———
    Because they dont know what work is. They don’t know why they are kneeling or raising their fist, they are doing this because its a fad. They are not oppressed, they are millionaires who are clueless about life. He’s trying to fit in and be cool. Clearly it hasn’t worked. When you think of football players, do you think of Jurrell Casey? Me neither.

  7. Why can every other sport in America handle the anthem with respect except NFL players? Every sport in the world plays their anthem before large events and the NFL is the only group of people that have to turn this time of country unity into a divisive act.

  8. You can’t stop people from standing up in what they believe in. You can’t kill an idea. Anyone who says or thinks otherwise, shows what little they know about the human thought process. If he is going to protest, he is going to protest. Calling him out of touch, or spoiled, that is just missing the point. You can’t stop him from doing it, the NFL can’t stop him from doing it, and The President can’t stop him from doing it. That is what makes you people angry, not having control.

  9. Why not just stand for the Anthem and show respect….and take the “Fine Money” (you would be loosing) and use it for scholarships, grant, programs for rehabilitation of “At Risk” teens. Just use the tool between your two ear holes for something good.

  10. I don’t get why it is such an issue for an employer to say “No, you can’t do that. If you do, we will reprimand you.”. Every one of us who works for an employer has to deal with rules and regulations if we want to remain employed, why do these guys think that they deserve better?

    The vast majority of the rest of us sods have to wait to express ourselves on our own time, it shouldn’t be an issue for their employers to use their own time for said movements as well.

  11. There is no Injustice in America, there are people who choose to be criminals and or break rules and laws. They Deserve To Be LOCKED UP.

  12. To those of you telling these guys they need to take action, do you know that any of them aren’t?

    Also, even if some of them aren’t, they probably already have their charities set up and maybe adding to it isn’t feasible. Instead, they may be trying to invoke change and action in others, which is completely reasonable.

    There so much short-sightedness with this entire “issue” that it’s troubling.

Leave a Reply

