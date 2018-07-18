Jurrell Casey prepared to “take my fine” for violating anthem policy

Getty Images

The national anthem policy put in place by the NFL this offseason says that players may stay in the locker room during the playing of the song, but that those on the field must “stand and show respect” and that teams with players who don’t will be fined by the league.

A teams is permitted to “develop its own work rules” for players who do not stand and show respect and it appears Titans defensive tackle Jurrell Casey plans to see how his team will be addressing that possibility. Casey raised his fist during the playing of the anthem the last two years and suggested on Wednesday that he is prepared to take any discipline that may come from continuing to do so this season.

“I’m going to take my fine,” Casey said from a promotional event in London, via CNN. “It is what it is, I ain’t going to let them stop me from doing what I want to do. If they want to have these battles between players and organizations, this is the way it’s going to be. … There is always going to be blowback, that is what America is about. They always like to go on social media and go hard. It is what it is, at the end of the day, I don’t pay no mind to it. I’m going to do what I do that’s going to bring light to my community. At the end of the day we got to do a job. But I will continue to use my platform to keep on speaking up.”

While Jets CEO Christopher Johnson has said the team will absorb any fines for violations of the anthem policy, the Titans have not publicly outlined their plans for dealing with such situations.