Kirk Cousins will regularly remind himself of his own mortality

Now that Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has compiled more money than he could ever spend in his lifetime, he can commence the process of counting down the remaining time in his life.

And so he is.

Via Deadspin.com, Cousins took to Instagram to explain that he has a tower filled with 720 stones, and that he’ll remove one per month.

“If I live to be 90, there’s 1 for every month left,” Cousins wrote. “I’ll take 1 out as each month passes. Great reminder for me to live a life of meaning and impact!”

The gesture comes as Cousins closes in on the one-month countdown to his 30th birthday. When the milestone arrives on August 19, he’ll likely be preoccupied with football considerations when the number flips to three and zero.

Although it’s morbid on one hand, there’s an aspirational quality to it. He wants to make the kind of impact in his life that will cause him to be remembered when he’s gone. His new team surely hopes that will happen, in one very specific and trophy-shaped way.