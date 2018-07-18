Lardarius Webb hopes to play this season

Getty Images

The Ravens reported to training camp on Wednesday and defensive back Lardarius Webb wasn’t among them for the first time since the 2009.

Webb was released in March as the team worked to create cap space to use during the offseason and has not landed a job with another team over the last four months. He hasn’t given up hope of that happening, however.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Webb plans to continue playing and that he is “weighing” a few offers. The fact that Webb hasn’t taken any of the offers suggests that he might be hoping to see someone step forward with a better opportunity.

Webb moved from cornerback to safety late in his years with the Ravens. He appeared in every game last season and finished the year with 39 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions and a forced fumble.