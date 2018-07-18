Malik Jackson makes another big prediction about the Jaguars

Getty Images

Jaguars defensive tackle Malik Jackson made a big prediction about the Jaguars’ prospects last July when he said that the team would go undefeated on their way to the Super Bowl.

Jackson was proven wrong as the Jags went 10-6 before losing to the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game, but the team came closer than many would have thought after going 3-13 during the 2016 season. Jackson checked in with another prediction this week and last year’s confidence remains in full effect.

“I think we’re going 16-0,” Jackson said, via TMZ. “I’m callin’ it, 16-0. I don’t think anybody can beat us as long as we stay healthy and do what we’re supposed to do. Nobody had us last year, but we went to the AFC championship and were this close.”

Chances are that the Jaguars won’t go 16-0, but Jackson’s thoughts are more in line with outside opinions about the team than they were last year. That’s why one of head coach Doug Marrone’s final messages for the team this spring is that they won’t take anyone by surprise and why the team will have to do even more to meet expectations this time around.