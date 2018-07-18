Mitchell Trubisky: Hopefully I make people eat their words

AP

Mitchell Trubisky plays in the same division with Aaron Rodgers, Kirk Cousins and Matthew Stafford. Rodgers has won two league MVP awards and a Super Bowl MVP; Stafford is a former No. 1 overall draft choice who has passed for more than 4,000 yards seven consecutive seasons; and Cousins signed a three-year, $84 million fully guaranteed deal with the Vikings.

Trubisky, though, insists he doesn’t have a chip on his shoulder. Instead, he embraces the “challenge” of playing in a division with Rodgers, Cousins and Stafford.

“If that doesn’t get you excited, I don’t know what will,” Trubisky said, via Tyler Dunne of Bleacher Report. “People say, ‘This kid, no matter how good he does, he’s going to be the worst in his division every year.’ That’s a challenge I’m going to accept. You have to go toe-to-toe with the big dogs. We want to make teams fear coming into Chicago, and when we come into their town, they know we’re in for a war.

“So get ready. I’m going to be prepared. I’m going to give you everything I’ve got. Hopefully, I make people eat their words with what they say about me.”

Trubisky quietly has gone about his business as Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson, the other first-round quarterbacks from last year, have received all the offseason press. Mahomes played 63 snaps. Watson played 464 and is coming off major knee surgery.

Trubisky, the second overall pick in 2017, played 724 snaps in 12 starts as a rookie. He threw seven touchdowns and seven interceptions.

He believes in himself and his ability to lead the Bears back into contention, even if no one outside the organization does.

“If it’s not the first game, it’s the second game,” Trubisky said. “If it’s not the second game, it’s the third game. If it’s not this year, it’s next year. But I do believe it’ll be this year.”