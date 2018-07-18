Raiders replace Tom Flores as their radio color commentator

Getty Images

On Tuesday, a report surfaced that Brent Musberger would become the Raiders’ radio play-by-play announcer, replacing Greg Papa. Now comes word that Tom Flores is out, too.

Flores told the Fresno Bee that the team informed him of the change Wednesday.

The two-time Super Bowl-winning coach spent at least the past 20 years alongside Papa on the Raiders Radio Network.

“This is part of the business world,” Flores, 81, told the newspaper. “All things come to an end. I was hoping I would last through the first year in Las Vegas, but it’s not going to happen.”

The Raiders, who will relocate to Las Vegas in 2020, have not announced the changes, so it remains unknown who the team intends to hire to replace Flores.