Ravens veterans report to training camp Wednesday

AP

The Ravens rookies reported to training camp a week ago and they’ll get some experienced company on Wednesday.

Summer vacation is officially over for all the players on Baltimore’s roster as they become the first team to open training camp. They will be joined by the Bears on Thursday as the two teams taking part in the Hall of Fame Game get a head start on the rest of the league.

There will be battles for positions and playing time all over the Ravens roster, but the play of the team’s quarterbacks figures to be of particular interest to observers. The team has toyed with ways to get first-round pick Lamar Jackson on the field during their spring work and teammates said they’ve seen more fire from Joe Flacco since the Ravens added Jackson to the mix.

Big changes to the receiving corps will provide further reason to focus on the offense in Baltimore as the team’s preparations heat up with 50 days to go until teams start playing football that counts.