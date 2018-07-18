Ravens hire Browns former director of college scouting

Getty Images

The Ravens announced several moves within the organization, including the hiring of the Browns former director of college scouting.

Bobby Vega, who spent 13 years in Cleveland, returns to the Ravens as the East area scout. Vega earned a promotion in Cleveland two years ago but was among those in the Browns’ scouting department let go by General Manager John Dorsey after the draft.

Vega began his scouting career as a player personnel intern with the Ravens in 2004.

Baltimore also announced the promotion of Joey Cleary to college and pro scout after he spent three seasons as a player personnel assistant.

The Ravens also promoted Ron Medlin to head certified athletic trainer. He replaces Mark Smith, who retired.

They also added Michael Blankenship, Duane Brooks and Collin Francis as assistant certified athletic trainers.