Ray Lewis promises a Hall of Fame speech that will be an unforgettable “roller coaster”

Former Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis has a reputation for making memorable speeches. Even if at times the substance isn’t fully decipherable.

“I love Ray, and I love how he always spoke from the heart, but if you listened to those speeches, a lot of them didn’t even make sense,” Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco said in 2013. “He meant everything he was saying, but I didn’t know what he was talking about 90 percent of the time.”

Flacco, along with everyone else, will get another chance to try, when Lewis delivers his Hall of Fame induction speech on August 4.

Operating from the final spot in the lineup for the evening, Lewis has promised something significant. “All you have to do is deliver something that people want to hear,” Lewis said during his Hall of Fame conference call, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. “It will have people and myself in a roller coaster that people will never forget.”

Lewis knows how to communicate verbally in a way that grabs and keeps attention, that entertains, that inspires. And if he’s speaking from a prepared text and not ad-libbing, Flacco will likely understand more than 10 percent of the speech.

Either way, there will surely be passion from Lewis. And it surely will be unforgettable. And it surely won’t fit within the preferred time allotment, which rarely is respected because it’s never enforced.