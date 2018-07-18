Reports: Robert Kraft close to buying Spanish soccer team

Getty Images

Given the rate at which NFL owners are making money, it’s little surprise they’re looking to expand their portfolios.

Via soccerex.com, citing reports in the Spanish media, Patriots owner Robert Kraft is close to agreeing to a deal to buy Sevilla.

The Spanish reports say that Kraft is leading a group which is buying a 40 percent stake in the club, which finished seventh in La Liga last season.

He wouldn’t be the only NFL owner getting into the international soccer business (beyond many with MLS ties).

In the English league alone, the Glazer family (Buccaneers) also owns Manchester United, along with Rams owner Stan Kroenke (Arsenal) and Jaguars owner Shad Khan (Fulham).

Kraft also owns the New England Revolution, the MLS team that shares his football stadium.