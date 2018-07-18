Robby Anderson: Arrests not acceptable, I’ve “grown a lot”

Getty Images

Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson has been arrested twice in the last two years, but the most serious charges related to each incident wound up being dropped by authorities in Florida.

Anderson did plead no contest to a misdemeanor reckless driving charge and received six months of probation from the court as a result, but Anderson said he’s still learned lessons from those experiences. Anderson said on NFL Network that being “real cautious with things now” is among the changes he’s made after his legal issues.

“I learned a lot,” Anderson said. “It was a valuable lesson, but I really don’t want people to look at me and focus on that situation alone because mistakes do happen. It’s not acceptable, but I definitely want everybody to understand that I’ve grown a lot from that and I learned a lot from that. I felt bad to represent the Jets in that way, my family, the people that support me — my fans — but I want them to know I have grown past that and that’s behind me, and I’m focused on the future and improving.”

Anderson should also learn soon if he’s going to face league discipline as a result of the arrests. If so, the Jets will miss a talented deep threat on offense — Anderson had a play of at least 25 yards in eight games last season — and Anderson will have more reason to be cautious when away from the field in the future.