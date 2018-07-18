Saints release running back Daniel Lasco

Getty Images

The Saints added veteran running back Shane Vereen earlier today, so they had to make a spot for him.

According to Josh Katzenstein of the New Orleans Times-Picayune, the Saints are waiving running back Daniel Lasco with a failed physical designation.

Lasco, a former seventh-rounder in the 2016 NFL Draft, suffered a spinal injury last year while making a tackle on special teams, and finished the season on injured reserve.

He was later diagnosed with a bulging disc, though it wasn’t thought to be career-threatening.