Saints signing Shane Vereen

The Saints will be without Mark Ingram for the first four weeks of the regular season and they are adding a veteran to the backfield to help carry the load.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Saints are signing Shane Vereen ahead of the start of their training camp.

Vereen spent the last three seasons with the Giants, running 139 times for 582 yards and catching 114 passes for 842 yards while scoring five overall touchdowns. He was a member of the Patriots for his first four NFL seasons and won a Super Bowl ring in his final year with the team.

The Saints also signed Terrance West after working out several backs last month and have Alvin Kamara, Boston Scott, Trey Edmunds, Daniel Lasco and Jonathan Williams on the roster.