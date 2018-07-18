Seahawks replace Papa John’s with Pizza Hut as official team sponsor

Getty Images

It took it a little longer to be delivered, but Seattle is pretty far away, so expecting it in 30 minutes was probably unfair.

The Seahawks announced they have agreed to a new multi-year deal with Pizza Hut to be their official pizza sponsor, less than a week after ending their relationship with Papa John’s.

They’re the latest team to do so, after the Falcons pulled the plug on their deal in the wake of Papa John’s founder John Schnatter’s recent racial remarks.

The Seahawks said they had been working on the deal for months, which seems reasonable considering the NFL as a whole had made the switch in February, moving quickly to make that switch (which was also reportedly in the works for some time).

Now the question will be whether any teams retain a relationship with Papa John’s, either on their own as part of a larger effort on the part of the league to wipe away any of the greasy residue.