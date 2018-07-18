Several NFL players among the world’s highest-paid celebrities

Getty Images

Forbes is out with its annual list of the highest-paid celebrities in the world, and several NFL players made the cut.

The highest-ranked NFL player is Matt Ryan, who checks in at No. 29 with an estimated $67.3 million, according to Forbes. That comes from the contract Ryan signed this year as well as endorsement deals with Nike, Gatorade, Delta Airlines, IBM, Mercedes Benz and Banana Republic.

Matthew Stafford is next at No. 36, making an estimated $59.5 million. No. 67 is Drew Brees, with $42.9 million. No. 70 is Derek Carr, with $42.1 million. No. 72 is Alex Smith, at $41.4 million.

The biggest surprise name on the list will be No. 87 Trumaine Johnson, with $37 million. That’s because Forbes is using all earnings over the past 12 months, which includes both the $20 million signing bonus Johnson got from the Jets this offseason, and the $16.7 million base salary Johnson got from the Rams last season. Over the next 12 months Johnson will have to get by on “only” his base salary of $6 million, so he’ll be nowhere near this list a year from now.

Three other NFL players made the list: No. 90 is Jimmy Garoppolo, at $36.2 million. No. 96 is Ryan Tannehill, at $35.2 million. No. 97 is Von Miller, at $35.1 million.

The highest-paid celebrity in the world over the last year, according to Forbes, was Floyd Mayweather, who made $285 million from his blockbuster fight with Conor McGregor in August of 2017. After Mayweather were George Clooney at $239 million, Kylie Jenner at $166.5 million, Judge Judy Sheindlin at $147 million and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson at $124 million.