Steelers made Le’Veon Bell an offer he couldn’t accept

Posted by Mike Florio on July 18, 2018, 8:44 AM EDT
On Monday, the Steelers leaked just enough of their final offer to running back Le'Veon Bell to make Bell look greedy and unreasonable. On Tuesday, enough additional information emerged about the proposed package to make the Steelers look disingenuous and delusional.

The news that the contract had only $10 million in fully-guaranteed cash means that Bell couldn’t have accepted it. And if his agent, Adisa Bakari, would have accepted it on Bell’s behalf, Bakari probably wouldn’t have been an agent for much longer.

Bell already has, in hand, a one-year contract offer that will pay him $14.5 million fully guaranteed. Why would he commit to five years with only $10 million guaranteed when he can collect nearly 50 percent more than that and get paid market value in less than eight months?

It’s still not known what the Steelers would have paid Bell in base salary this year. That payment would have been as a practical matter guaranteed, because they wouldn’t have cut him before the start of the regular season. But unless it was at least another $10 million, why would Bell have traded a bird in the hand for a different bird in the bush?

The question throughout the negotiation process was whether the Steelers would make Bell the kind of offer that prompted him to swap $14.5 million and a path to free agency. Whatever the 2018 base salary, the Steelers didn’t come close — and they surely know it.

Which requires keeping a close eye on the possibility that, come late August, the Steelers will rescind the franchise tender before Bell can accept it.

21 responses to “Steelers made Le’Veon Bell an offer he couldn’t accept

  2. The Steelers might as well have told Bell to get ready to move on. That’s the message of that low ball offer. It was totally disrespectful.

    Bell has to make a smart decision now about when he returns to the Steelers. This season, if Bell plays he can expect to be run into the ground. Rather than taking that wear and tear plus risking injury, he should wait until the last minute to sign the tender. If the Steelers rescind the tender, so much the better.

  3. Steeler Brass arrogance… you would think the founding team of the Rooney rule would be the last one to try to grossly take advantage of one of there own players….

  4. So this means Pitt does not want to keep him, but renting him and not getting anything back is a big mistake.

    BB wisely dealt off Chandler Jones for this very reason and then NE won a SB and went to another, while positioning themselves for yet another.

    Pitt will rent Bell for 1 year and get no ROI of any kind. That’s bad management. They had to have known he was immature and selfish.

    You can’t say you want to play in Pittsburgh and at the same time want 15 mil per as aN RB.

  5. “Fully guaranteed” likely means the signing bonus, as the Steelers don’t give a large % of guaranteed money to anyone but QBs. That’s still not accounting for whatever he makes in base salary this year, which again, would be 99.9% guaranteed (unless he fails a drug test or goes full Aaron Hernandez before September).

    Both sides are just putting out numbers that justify their stances. The $14.5M cash and cap hit is already budgeted for this year – why would they only be paying him $10M this year just to bear a larger cap burden in future years?

  6. Bell is going to have to keep that $14.5 mill. contract and a fax machine handy during camp and the pre-season. If one of the RB’s on that team looks good enough, or if they pick up a free agent who runs well in that system and with their line, they could easily see no reason to pay him anything this season. He’s going to have to be ready to sign it and fax it PDQ if it looks like that’s happening.

  7. There could be some trust issues here.
    Point being.
    The Steelers don’t trust Bell won’t do something stupid to get suspended or get hurt again.
    Either way was not going to risk much past this year.

  8. Which requires keeping a close eye on the possibility that, come late August, the Steelers will rescind the franchise tender before Bell can accept it.

    This is my hope

  11. Pretty obvious they’ve had enough of Bell. Surprising they didn’t draft a dynamic replacement. Maybe with running backs you can draft them and play them in Year 1 – so maybe next year.

  15. Everyone keeps saying Steelers get nothing. They will get a comp. pick when he leaves in free agency. It’s not great but it’s not nothing. But honestly I think the Steelers are closers to rebuild mode then anyone wants to admit. Ben is closer to retirement with every passing year. Not hating just my opinion.

  16. “Reggie, Coach Gruden on line1. He needs you to clear 14.5 million in cap space by August…”

  17. tylawspick6 says:
    July 18, 2018 at 9:08 am
    “So this means Pitt does not want to keep him, but renting him and not getting anything back is a big mistake.

    Pitt will rent Bell for 1 year and get no ROI of any kind. That’s bad management”

    You consistently say things that show you know nothing about football. When you let a highly ranked free agent sign with another team, the NFL awards a compensatory draft pick…probably a 3rd rounder

  18. Clearly they had no intention of keeping him after this year when Bell wouldn’t play ball on a longer term contract.

    Which is fine but they could have just told him so at that point and said sign the tag, play the year out, good luck in free agency next off season. You have every incentive to play well this season to get paid what you are hoping for next year.

  20. Jay Ajayi has one year left on his contract in Philly….but price will be too rich for Eagle’s blood and the addition might change the nature of the locker room, but the talent would be nice to have.

  21. He wouldn’t accept any offer except for something in the line of franchise QB money. Who cares. Good luck to him if he thinks he’s going to get more than the $14.5M he’s getting this year. Go ahead and chase the money like Demarco Murray did but don’t be surprised if you’re out of the league inside of three years.

