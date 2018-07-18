Steve Keim reports to jail for two-day stint, seven days of home detention

Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals General Manager Steve Keim reported to jail for a 48-hour incarceration Tuesday evening, according to Bianca Buono of 12News.

Keim will also serve seven days of house arrest and will be required to use an ignition interlock device on his vehicle for one year after pleading guilty to extreme DUI. The Cardinals suspended Keim for five weeks and fined him $200,000 for his transgression last week last week in Chandler, Ariz.

Keim expressed immediate remorse for the situation following the incident and pleaded guilty to the offense, which may have allowed him to receive a fairly light sentence comparatively.

Former Cardinals receiver Michael Floyd was sentenced to 24 days in jail and 96 days of home detention for the same infraction in 2017.