Steve Keim’s suspension comes at a bad time for the Cardinals

Getty Images

There’s never a good time for a team to be without a General Manager.

But for the Cardinals, having Steve Keim away from the team for the next five weeks seems particularly ill-timed, considering the multiple issues they’re dealing with at the moment.

As noted by Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic, Keim’s suspension after his recent DUI arrest comes at a time when the Cardinals are trying to reach a long-term contract extension with running back David Johnson, as well as filling in a number of holes on the roster.

In the interim, team business will be handled by vice president of player personnel Terry McDonough (a former G.M. candidate) and director of football operations Mike Disner, who handles the salary cap.

But they also have a first-year head coach in Steve Wilks, meaning the job of evaluating a roster during camp is being handled by a new cast.

Keim will be able to return about two weeks before the start of the regular season, allowing him to be around when they make final roster cuts and moves just before the start of the season. But he has made moves in past years to bring in some key veterans late, and with the Cardinals thin at tight end and linebacker (among other spots), his presence will be missed.