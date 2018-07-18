T.O. say he isn’t “actively seeking” an NFL opportunity

Getty Images

Soon-to-be Hall of Fame receiver Terrell Owens is interested in playing in the NFL. But he’s not as zealous about getting back as he once was.

“I know that I do have the ability to play,” Owens said Wednesday and the ESPY awards. “I know everybody sees the shape that I’m in. There’s a lot of athletes that play their prospective sports, but there are few guys that defy the odds. I think I’m one of those guys. . . .

“It’s unfortunate that I haven’t been able to continue my career, but again, I’m not actively seeking to get into the NFL. But again, if there’s an opportunity for me to play, then yeah, I will entertain that, as well as the CFL.”

Owens has a Canadian agent who is currently negotiating with the Edmonton Eskimos regarding a possible contract that would make Owens a member of the CFL club.

“If it happens, it happens, but if it doesn’t, it’s not the end of the world,” Owens said regarding the potential continuation of his playing career.

Owens last played in an NFL regular-season game with the Bengals, in 2011. He was a member of the Seahawks during training camp and the preseason in 2012.