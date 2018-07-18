Terrell Owens still wants to get back in the NFL, will settle for the CFL

Getty Images

For the first time ever, a non-posthumous Pro Football Hall of Famer won’t be attending the enshrinement ceremony. For the first time ever, a Pro Football Hall of Famer (non-posthumous or otherwise) will be entering the Hall of Fame while trying to get back in to the NFL.

And both are the same guy: receiver Terrell Owens.

“He wants to play in the NFL,” agent Jason Staroszik told ESPN on Tuesday. “But if he can’t, the CFL is the next-best option.”

Staroszik is negotiating on T.O.’s behalf with the Edmonton Eskimos. Owens recently invoked the 10-day window during which Edmonton either must make him an offer or release him from the team’s negotiating list.

No NFL team has shown any real interest in signing Owens since the Seahawks cut him nearly six years ago after a training camp/preseason audition. He last played in an actual football game with the Allen Wranglers of the IFL in 2012.