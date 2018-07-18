Todd Gurley: “Sad situation” that Le’Veon Bell didn’t sign long-term deal

Posted by Josh Alper on July 18, 2018, 11:24 AM EDT
Getty Images

Rams running back Todd Gurley has shared his opinion that it might take a work stoppage for NFL players to get fully guaranteed contracts at some point in the future and players at his position have had a hard time in recent years matching peers at other spots when it comes to getting portions of their contracts fully guaranteed.

The latest example of that came this week when running back Le'Veon Bell‘s agent made it clear that the Steelers’ final offer to his client fell short of the guarantees they wanted in a long-term deal. The trend at running back isn’t good for others who will be looking to sign such deals in the coming years, which Gurley noted while talking to Taylor Bisciotti of NFL Network about Bell’s situation.

“As a player I definitely feel where he’s coming from,” Gurley said. “I don’t know exactly what he wants. But if he did what he did I’m pretty sure in his mind he did the right thing. I definitely stand behind him and definitely support him. I wanted him to get that long-term deal but unfortunately it didn’t work out. He’s playing on the tag for the second time, which is not bad at all, but you know you just want that security. It’s definitely a sad situation for a guy to be a top-three back since he’s came into the league and put in the work and can’t even get the money that he deserves. Definitely a sad situation.”

David Johnson and Ezekiel Elliott are other backs who will be looking for long-term deals in the near future and it will be interesting to see if the Rams, Cardinals or Cowboys break with recent trends in those negotiations.

Permalink 16 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

16 responses to “Todd Gurley: “Sad situation” that Le’Veon Bell didn’t sign long-term deal

  4. Football players need to give up the unrealistic dream of long-term “security” when it comes to their contracts. They should know that owners aren’t going to guarantee more than one year when the possibility of injury is so high. I mean, there are so many of these guys dropping like flies without even having any contact whatsoever. Owners won’t tie themselves up with that kind of risk.

  5. silvernblacksabbath says:
    July 18, 2018 at 11:27 am

    Just so sad. Leveon Bell and his gated community. Waaaaah!

    ————————-

    People who make money I can’t dream of want to be paid their market value and are fighting for it Waaaaaah!

  6. Yeah…..earning $14.5M for playing a game for 6 months is really….really “sad”….

    These guys need to get some self-awareness

  7. I wonder if Bell said it was unacceptable and how he can’t possibly make it with only $14.5M. What would we do if we have $14.5M? Well, after taxes it would be under $10M but I could go crazy with $10M and live on that for the rest of my life quite comfortably. Pardon me if I don’t feel sorry for him only making $14.5M. I bet he’s broke two years after he retires then he’ll want people to feel sorry for him again.

  8. This clueless one has not a clue what sad means which is odd because is oppressed and all.

  9. This clueless one has not a clue what sad means which is odd because he is oppressed and all.

  10. Be reasonable, know your positions market value.
    You can go the Kirk Cousins route, but the shelf life for a running back is shorter then a QB. so you will probably not get the jackpot long term deal.

  11. McVay purposefully denied Gurley’s opportunity to be an MVP…It’s not right for teams to franchise tag running backs so they don’t have to pay market value…They have the shortest life span and are the least likely to see a 3rd NFL contract…If the Rams don’t take care of their own and pay other teams stars…I hope future players refuse to play for them…

  15. As someone with no dog in the fight, I just think that turning down that kind of deal in the NFL is risky business.

    Now, he needs to get a team to offer him more money next year to justify the decision (unless he doesn’t care about perception) or risk becoming Latrell Sprewell 2.0.

  16. Bell is really good but, when you have receivers who can stretch the field like that, and have that O-line, any RB will look good. Sorry, not going to be strap capped for a RB here.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!