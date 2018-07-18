Von Miller returns to court for yet another speeding ticket

Getty Images

It’s debatable whether Broncos linebacker Von Miller is faster on the field or on the road.

Miller has received at least five traffic tickets the past five years, according to the Denver Post. He has two speeding tickets this year, and it’s only July.

Police cited Miller on May 15 for speeding in Arapahoe County, Colorado, and on June 19 for speeding in Denver, the newspaper reports. Miller appeared in Arapahoe County District Court on Monday on a misdemeanor count of driving up to 39 miles per hour above the speed limit.

He told the Denver Post in 2013 that he has “trouble with the pedal to the metal” and was working “to fix that.”