Wednesday’s #PFTPM has an interview with Jeff Pearlman

Getty Images

As a couple of spring leagues plan to launch in the coming two years, both could learn some valuable lessons from the experiences of the USFL. Coincidentally, a new book looks at the rise and fall of a league that the 45th President dubbed “small potatoes” — despite owning one of the teams.

Jeff Pearlman joined the #PFTPM podcast on Wednesday to discuss Football for a Buck: The Crazy Rise and Crazier Demise of the USFL. It’s an excellent look at how it could have gone so well, and how it all went so poorly.

Plenty of Hall of Famers (including Jim Kelly, pictured with the Houston Gamblers) and Pro Bowlers got started in the USFL, a league that the NFL publicly dismissed, privately feared, and even more privately plotted to destroy. The book debuts in September; you can (and should) listen to Pearlman’s description of it now.