Willie Snead: “Really good” to work with Joe Flacco last week

Getty Images

At the end of the Ravens offseason program, quarterback Joe Flacco said that he planned to set up workouts with his receivers before the team got to training camp and those workouts took place last week.

Wide receiver Willie Snead said that a group of receivers and tight ends worked with Flacco before they all reported to camp on Wednesday. Snead, who signed with the team this offseason, didn’t recall exactly how many people were there, but said it was productive.

“We got together with Joe a few times last week. I didn’t get to catch Lamar [Jackson] back in Florida. I wasn’t sure what kind of rookie stuff he was doing. We definitely got to link up with Joe and have a few days together. I think that was really good for us.”

While such workouts are common around the league, they have not been a regular part of Flacco’s offseason routine. He last did such work during the lockout in 2011, but the Ravens have several new members of the receiving corps beyond Snead this year and hitting the ground running may be more important to Flacco in the past given Jackson’s presence on the depth chart.