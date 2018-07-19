Aaron Colvin ready for a chance to prove he’s just as good outside

Getty Images

On the same team with Pro Bowl corners Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye last season, Aaron Colvin played as a slot corner. He did the job very well, but Colvin left for Houston and a chance to prove he can do the same outside.

“It’s kind of past talking for me right now,” Colvin said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “It’s something burning inside me. I can’t really explain, but I’ll wake everybody up this year.”

The Texans signed Colvin to a four-year, $34 million contract after he didn’t allow a touchdown last season. Pro Football Focus ranked him third among slot corners as he allowed 0.75 yards per catch.

He will play an even bigger role in Houston.

“Truthfully, I did want to play some outside,” Colvin said. “It’s about winning my one-on-ones. It gives myself the best chance to make a play.”