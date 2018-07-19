Allen Robinson apparently ready to go in Bears camp

Getty Images

The Bears might not have their first-round pick under contract as they begin camp, but they should have their high-profile free agent acquisition on the field.

Via Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Bears coach Matt Nagy said he didn’t think any of his players would need to start camp on the physically unable to perform list.

That means that wide receiver Allen Robinson should be ready to go, which is good news for a revamped offense.

Robinson suffered a torn ACL last September, and though he did some work during OTAs, it was reasonable to wonder how much he was going to be able to do a little over 10 months later.

The Bears signed Robinson to a three-year, $42 million deal, which included $25 million in guarantees. They’re obviously hoping he returns to his 2015 form, when he caught 80 passes for 1,400 yards for the Jaguars.