Bears optimistic Roquan Smith will be in camp soon

Posted by Josh Alper on July 19, 2018, 1:15 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Bears became the second team to open training camp when veterans reported to work on Thursday, but the team’s top draft choice remains absent.

Linebacker Roquan Smith did not report with the rest of the team’s rookies on Tuesday and remains away from the team because he has yet to sign a contract. At a press conference on Thursday, General Manager Ryan Pace said “a lot of details go into these things” and that he’s optimistic that the deal will be done soon.

“There’s a process and meanwhile we’re moving forward,” Pace said.

Pace didn’t delve into the details that need to be ironed out. As PFT noted earlier this week, issues like roster bonus structure, offsets and language that voids guaranteed money are often holdups in getting deals done with players at the top of the draft.

8 responses to “Bears optimistic Roquan Smith will be in camp soon

  1. Its pretty simple. Look at who signed before you, then after your slot and that should dictate your contract value. As far as the offsets, look at the previous years selection as a guage.

  2. No big deal if he doesn’t report on time. Dijon Gantt can man either LB spot and can start if need be.

  3. They’ve had three months. How does a team let stuff like this slide until after camp starts? It’s one thing if the player is holding out but this is a rookie, literally the easiest contracts to write up.

  4. These kids jump up and down when they’re drafted.

    Then they play hard to get.

    Let him stew.

  6. Notice how much better the personnel office of the Saints has been so much better since Pace left? As a Packer fan I loved the hiring of Pace. They simply don’t know how to hire GMs and coaches.

  8. So people are blaming the bears for the holdout?
    SMITH and his agent(s) are to blame for the holdout.
    I’d like to see the media run an article about when rookies held out and how successful (or not) their season was.
    I’m willing to bet that rookies who get a late start suffer injuries, perform poorly, or don’t even play because they are so far behind. Joey Bosa would be the lone exception.

