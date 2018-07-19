Bears optimistic Roquan Smith will be in camp soon

Getty Images

The Bears became the second team to open training camp when veterans reported to work on Thursday, but the team’s top draft choice remains absent.

Linebacker Roquan Smith did not report with the rest of the team’s rookies on Tuesday and remains away from the team because he has yet to sign a contract. At a press conference on Thursday, General Manager Ryan Pace said “a lot of details go into these things” and that he’s optimistic that the deal will be done soon.

“There’s a process and meanwhile we’re moving forward,” Pace said.

Pace didn’t delve into the details that need to be ironed out. As PFT noted earlier this week, issues like roster bonus structure, offsets and language that voids guaranteed money are often holdups in getting deals done with players at the top of the draft.