Beth Mowins, Brian Griese will call Monday Night Football in Week One

ESPN

ESPN has announced that its B-team for Monday Night Football in Week One will be Beth Mowins and Brian Griese.

As usual, the NFL will have two Monday night games in the first week of the season. ESPN had already announced that its top team of Joe Tessitore, Jason Witten and Booger McFarland will call the later Week One Monday night game, Rams-Raiders. Today ESPN announced that Mowins and Griese will be in the booth for the early game, Jets-Lions, with Laura Rutledge as the sideline reporter.

Mowins also called one of the Week One Monday night games last season, becoming the first woman to call a nationally televised NFL game in 30 years. She also called four games for CBS last season.

Griese is a former NFL quarterback who has called college football for ESPN since 2009.