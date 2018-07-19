Danny Amendola: Gase is one of the guys, Belichick is like a principal

Getty Images

Danny Amendola left the Patriots for the Dolphins in free agency this offseason, and he’s already feeling the difference in coaching styles.

Amendola said on the Comeback Szn podcast that playing for Dolphins coach Adam Gase is like playing for a friend, while playing for Patriots coach Bill Belichick is like playing for the boss.

“Coach Gase is one of the guys, one of the boys, and you want to fight hard for your boys. Back in New England, it’s almost like you’ve got a principal, the principal’s office and s–t like that,” Amendola said.

Amendola wasn’t ripping Belichick, whom he also called “the greatest coach of all time.” But he was saying that as a veteran player, he now appreciates having a coach who treats him more like an equal.

“It’s been great,” Amendola said of spending the offseason in Miami. “It’s worked out amazing. All the guys are cool. The team is cool, my group is cool. The coaches are awesome. Coach Gase is one of the guys. He’s our leader, he’s our head coach, but he’s also our boy. So it’s cool. It’s refreshing to have that kind of relationship with a coach, something I haven’t had in a long time. I facetimed coach Gase yesterday just to bulls–t with him, just to talk to him. I was talking to his kids. I have a relationship with him that’s real unique, something I haven’t had in a while.”

Amendola was looking for that kind of environment when he became a free agent this year.

“When free agency broke and I had the opportunity to talk to other teams and coaches and see what was out there, coach Gase called and he was cool fro the jump. We talked about football, we talked about life, we talked about Miami, we talked about New England, we talked about what we both had been through,” Amendola said. “He’s one of the guys and he works hard, he embraces the grind, he’s up at the facility 24/7 and he’s obsessed with the game. So any time you get around a coach like that, a coach you can relate to, a coach that will grind with the guys, you want to play hard for him.”

Now Amendola will try to help the Dolphins show that a team can win with a coach who is one of the guys.