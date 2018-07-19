Danny Amendola: Gase is one of the guys, Belichick is like a principal

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 19, 2018, 9:47 AM EDT
Danny Amendola left the Patriots for the Dolphins in free agency this offseason, and he’s already feeling the difference in coaching styles.

Amendola said on the Comeback Szn podcast that playing for Dolphins coach Adam Gase is like playing for a friend, while playing for Patriots coach Bill Belichick is like playing for the boss.

“Coach Gase is one of the guys, one of the boys, and you want to fight hard for your boys. Back in New England, it’s almost like you’ve got a principal, the principal’s office and s–t like that,” Amendola said.

Amendola wasn’t ripping Belichick, whom he also called “the greatest coach of all time.” But he was saying that as a veteran player, he now appreciates having a coach who treats him more like an equal.

“It’s been great,” Amendola said of spending the offseason in Miami. “It’s worked out amazing. All the guys are cool. The team is cool, my group is cool. The coaches are awesome. Coach Gase is one of the guys. He’s our leader, he’s our head coach, but he’s also our boy. So it’s cool. It’s refreshing to have that kind of relationship with a coach, something I haven’t had in a long time. I facetimed coach Gase yesterday just to bulls–t with him, just to talk to him. I was talking to his kids. I have a relationship with him that’s real unique, something I haven’t had in a while.”

Amendola was looking for that kind of environment when he became a free agent this year.

“When free agency broke and I had the opportunity to talk to other teams and coaches and see what was out there, coach Gase called and he was cool fro the jump. We talked about football, we talked about life, we talked about Miami, we talked about New England, we talked about what we both had been through,” Amendola said. “He’s one of the guys and he works hard, he embraces the grind, he’s up at the facility 24/7 and he’s obsessed with the game. So any time you get around a coach like that, a coach you can relate to, a coach that will grind with the guys, you want to play hard for him.”

Now Amendola will try to help the Dolphins show that a team can win with a coach who is one of the guys.

39 responses to “Danny Amendola: Gase is one of the guys, Belichick is like a principal

  3. Danny Playoff Clutch Amendola. Now he is making some extra money in the relaxed Dolphins working environment. Tannehill will not be able to throw him open like Brady. He will have about a quarter of the catches he had last year. (and of course no playoff receptions)

  4. Ad T.O would say, “get yo popcorn ready”

    And Dennis Green, “they are who we thought they were”

  6. Give me the Rings and Championships along with the principle and boss ANYDAY! This is a JOB after all!
    Who wants a friend for 12 years then never ever go to the Big Dance?

    Lol I said this was a JOB after all…. Not like our REAL jobs out here. Its Football, A kids game, Playing a sport, being RICH.
    Must be tough going to work,

  9. “But he was saying that as a veteran player, he now appreciates having a coach who treats him more like an equal.”

    The Steelers players wish they had a coach that they could at least see as their equal….but instead they have Mike Tomlin who they see as nothing more than a cheerleader

    Terry Bradshaw was 100% correct.

  10. And that’s why BB is a better coach

    Remember Rex Ryan was “one of the guys” too
    That didn’t last long.

    And it’s proven that it doesn’t

  13. I’d rather have a principal who wins championships than one of the guys who doesn’t win squat.

  14. Enjoy your sunny retirement from the playoffs with your new best friend dude!
    🌞🌞🌞

  15. Amendola has made it clear many times that he thinks BB is a great coach. He has his SB rings because of BB. But once you have two rings and you’re headed into the last years of your career, you’re going to want to cash in. Paying big isn’t what the Patriots do, so Amendola moved on and you can’t blame him. Now, on top of making the big bucks, he’s having fun with his new teammates and coach. All the better for him.

    Amendola will always be a hero in New England. I admit I was a little dubious about him as a Welker replacement, but he turned out to be Mr. Clutch and I could watch his playoff performances on infinite repeat.

  16. You want your coach to be one of the guys or do you want to win games. I remember when we had Leslie Frazier as our head coach. He was one of the guys and the players couldn’t say enough how much they loved him. We also lost a lot of games during the period.

  17. i’ll settle for “the greatest coach of all time” leading my team. will miss amendola tho, he was clutch, glad he got a pile of money in his semi-retirement and that’s what it sounds like it is.

  21. .
    “Amendola said on the Comeback Szn podcast that playing for Dolphins coach Adam Gase is like playing for a friend, while playing for Patriots coach Bill Belichick is like playing for the boss.”

    _______

    Playing for Vince Lombardi was like playing for an executioner, for Chuck Noll an assassin.
    .

  23. Dola is a class act, and a clutch performer. That being said I hope he enjoys playing for one of the guys…me, i’d Rather learn/play for the principal.

  24. I think the people commenting above are taking this statement a little wrong. Gase is a tough coach, but he also isn’t a dictator like BB. Two different styles. BB is the best of this modern era of the game that’s for sure. But some folks do not respond well to that type of dictatorship. I have heard that Eagles HC is also not like BB, so you do NOT have to have that type of coach to win a SB.
    Gase however does need to put a winning team on the field this season or the seat will be getting hot.

  27. Being “one of the guys” might work well for a vet like Amendola – but I cant see that being a good thing when it comes to the younger guys on the team.

  28. wib22 says:
    July 19, 2018 at 9:55 am
    Here come the pats homers to tell us that nothing is wrong with belichick

    And here come the crybabies to complain about Patriots fans commenting on a Patriots/BB related article. Go figure.

  29. Happened last year and we all know who the losing coach was.

    ————————

    jjackwagon says:
    July 19, 2018 at 10:02 am
    Remind me again how often “one-of-the-guys” type coaches win the Superbowl

  30. “All the guys are cool. The team is cool, my group is cool. … So it’s cool.”

    **************************************************************************

    Sounds pretty cool, Danny.

  31. hardheadedrb says:
    July 19, 2018 at 10:04 am
    Sounds like Amendola is playing out his career now to have fun and pocket some more dough, winning is secondary.
    =========================
    Although no doubt Amendola wants his team to win, there is also no doubt that he had reached a time in his career where he wanted to maximize his salary (and good for Amendola). I doubt any other team considered coming close to matching the Dolphins $12 million with $8+ million guaranteed over two years. Maybe some playoff caliber teams looking for a WR that can play slot or outside, and help on punt and kickoff returns were talking to his agent, but probably not wanting to touch that price. I am frankly surprised that the Dolphins went there given that they are likely not playoff caliber.

  32. wib22 says:
    July 19, 2018 at 9:55 am
    Here come the pats homers to tell us that nothing is wrong with belichick
    ——————————————————————————
    Cheer up. All Pats fans will admit that if there is something wrong with maintaining a Super Bowl caliber team season after season for almost two decades now, then there is something seriously wrong with Belichick.

  33. How many rings does “one of the guys” have? That will be the amount he retires with – zero. Meanwhile principal Bill already had seven (five with Pats and two with Giants) and may add more. I guess the nice thing about playing in Miami is you always get your season overwith after 17 weeks unlike NE who constantly has to plsy in late January and February. Also in Miami after week one you really don’t have to try to hard because you’re already out of it by then.

    ******************
    No Brady, No rings.

  35. nhpats says:
    July 19, 2018 at 10:00 am

    ************************************************************************

    Strange — I’ve never heard a Steeler, current or former, say this. How do you obtain such inside knowledge? I mean, we all know that it must be correct if Bradshaw says it, but clearly you must have access to the locker room or something, right?

  36. Good luck to DA. All the best to him except when he plays the back to back AFC and 5 time World Champion Patriots, winners of more Super Bowl titles in the last 34 years than any NFL team, winners of more games this century than any NFL team, home of the GOAT QB, GOAT Coach, greatest organization in sports, greatest fanbase in sports as proven by a recent study, the paragon of excellence in the modern NFL and if we are being completely honest, the paragon of excellence in any sport at any time, any where on this planet.

    It’s SO GREAT to be the king!

    🙂

  38. Kiss of death for Gase. The old “players coach” argument. It works in the short term, usually never in the long term….

  39. “Here come the pats homers to tell us that nothing is wrong with belichick”
    Last I checked professional football is supposed to be about winning, so yes there is nothing wrong with Belichick. If your OK with your team being all warm and fuzzy and maybe making to the playoffs once in a while, good for you. Me, I’ll take the championships and the professional approach.

