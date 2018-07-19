Deshaun Watson expects to be “full-go” for the first day of training camp

AP

Deshaun Watson doesn’t expect to be limited when the Texans begin practice next week.

“I feel great,” Watson told the NFL Network on Thursday night, via Adam Wexler of KPRC. “I’m getting ready for next week when we report to The_Greenbrier; I’m going to be full-go.”

Watson shed his knee brace during the Texans’ three-day minicamp last month, feeling good about his rehab progress from an anterior cruciate tear in a November 2 practice.

The 2017 first-round draft pick threw 19 touchdown passes, an NFL record for a quarterback in his first seven games, and the Texans averaged 40.5 points per game in his six starts.