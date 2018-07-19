Falcons focused on doing deals for three other players right now

Getty Images

The Falcons have made it clear to wide receiver Julio Jones that he’s not getting a raise before the start of the regular season.

But that doesn’t mean they’re not looking to do some deals.

Via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Falcons haven’t budgeted for a renegotiation for Jones, but are “focused” on contract extensions for three other players.

That list includes defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, left tackle Jake Matthews and safety Ricardo Allen.

Jarrett is entering the final year of his rookie deal. Allen is working on his second-round tender as a restricted free agent, and Matthews is on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract.

With those three key contributors in the final year of their respective deals, it’s understandable for the Falcons would want to get them taken care of first.

But Jones, who has three years left on his deal, has registered his disappointment by not showing up for any of the team’s offseason work. He did go to quarterback Matt Ryan‘s passing camp with other teammates, but it’s unclear at the moment if he’s planning to show up next week for training camp.