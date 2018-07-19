James Harrison believes stories about Belichick-Brady friction are #fakenews

Getty Images

Tension? What tension?

James Harrison, who spent a month in New England last season, said he believes the stories about a rift between Tom Brady and Bill Belichick are fake news.

“All these stories that come out of all this friction and stuff, I honestly believe that it is made up,” Harrison said on FS1’s Undisputed, via WEEI. “I came in there looking, I was like, ‘I am going to see what is going on. They have trouble too, just like everyone else, right?’ I get in there and I see nothing. They were interacting. They were talking. I don’t see any friction. I believe they just make up these stories to pull the team tighter and closer together and that is really all it does.”

The former pass rusher hated Brady when he played in Pittsburgh. He loved him as a teammate.

“To be honest with you, I wanted to hate this dude,” Harrison said. “The whole time I am playing in Pittsburgh, I am like, ‘I hate Brady.’ Everyone is like, ‘He’s such a nice guy; he’s such a nice guy.’ We had LeGarrette [Blount], he came over and I was like, ‘What’s up with Tom Brady?’ He was like, ‘He’s such a great guy’ and I was like, ‘Stop lying to me.’ As soon as I get there, who is the first person I see happy with a smile on his face? I was like, ‘He’s just doing this because he has to do this, right? He’s just faking.’

“You watch how he acts in the locker room, how he communicates with different guys, guys who have been there forever, guys who are just getting there, and dude, he’s a great guy.”