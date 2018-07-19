James Harrison: Jason Kelce has a point, Belichick is a better coach than Tomlin

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 19, 2018, 4:22 PM EDT
James Harrison was on the Patriots’ defense that Eagles center Jason Kelce said was lacking in talent, but Harrison didn’t take offense at Kelce’s comments.

“To be honest with you, it doesn’t bother me. It’s not a farfetched statement,” Harrison said on FS1 of Kelce’s claim that the Patriots had good coaches, not good players.

However, Harrison interpreted Kelce’s comments a little differently than most people did. Although most saw it as a shot at the Patriots’ talent, Harrison took it as praising Bill Belichick.

“There’s still good players on that defense, but to be honest with you if you go over it, look at other defenses across the league, they’re not considered the top, the best,” Harrison said of his old Patriots teammates. “But they’re at the pinnacle, the Super Bowl, so the coaching is far superior.”

In a separate FS1 interview, Harrison added that “the coaching is better” with Belichick, and that former Steelers coach Mike Tomlin needs to run a tighter ship, like Belichick. Harrison didn’t play in New England for long, but he was impressed with the coaching he got.

36 responses to “James Harrison: Jason Kelce has a point, Belichick is a better coach than Tomlin

  4. So pittsburgh didn’t want him anymore and he takes his free shot at the coach. Zzzzzzzzzzzzz

  5. Don’t really make it priority of watching pre season games but Eagles at Patriots is getting a good look now. Would have been fun to see these two teams do joint practices leading up to the game

  6. No kidding, Sherlock. Talk about stating the obvious. How many times has Tomlin defeated Belichick head-to-head?

    Look, I like Tomlin, but the reality is that he isn’t getting his team over the hump with talent that suggests he should. Why do the Patriots shred that defense just about every time these two teams face each other? Tomlin hasn’t come up with an answer for that. He needs a fresh perspective on defense, one that won’t take the old “read-and-react” approach to the Pats offense.

  8. James Harrison is an honest and upstanding man. He knows the truth when he hears it and speaks the truth as he sees it. Fly Eagles Fly.

  9. Tomlin is one of the most, if not most, overrated coaches in the league. You have a HoF QB, the best RB in the league, and the best WR in the league. How do you not win every year? How do you still resort to stepping on the field to trip a player?

  10. Does Jason Kelce realize that the Eagles’ defense wasn’t much better in the superbowl than the Patriots’ defense? Plus I would say that James Harrison knows what he is talking about.

  12. It Sound like James Harrison is still a little bit bitter. It’s okay James lots of Steeler fans still like you even though you went out a loser on the patriots squad.

  13. James, are you saying the Patriots players are not very good??? Other then Brady & Gronk you are absolutely right!

  17. No. For football, the players do not go in as a member of a team. They are simply in as either a player, coach, or contributer.
    —–
    johnodocks says:
    July 19, 2018 at 4:26 pm
    Will he go in the Hall of Fame as a Patriot?

  18. steelcurtainn says:
    July 19, 2018 at 4:35 pm
    It Sound like James Harrison is still a little bit bitter. It’s okay James lots of Steeler fans still like you even though you went out a loser on the patriots squad.

    ——-

    He is bitter. He wasted a good number of years playing for a team with a dunce as a head coach

  19. Belichick is one of the greatest coaches of all time, so that statement is really not disrespectful of Tomlin. Would Steelers fans get upset if he said that Tom Brady is a better quarterback than Roethlisberger? It’s not as if he said that Julian Edelman is better than Antonio Brown. He’s just stating the obvious.

  22. Textbook example of how to tick off a former organization & delay your entry into the team’s Ring of Honor. Also shows that you are still bitter.

    It does suck that you did not get the minutes you wanted during the last flicker in the twilight of your career. But, that’s football.

    Man up & move on.

  24. hukdeep says:
    July 19, 2018 at 4:35 pm
    Cheater vs Tripper

    4 8 Rate This

    ——————-

    umm, one happened on my tv screen, the other is a lie by goodell. do not force me to post that cowher interview.

  25. Tons of respect for both franchises, but I think Mike Tomlin would admit Bill Belichick is the better coach. You are what your record says you are and BB is pretty much the GOAT when it comes to football coaches. He’s in that class of Don Shula and Bill Parcells and Vince Lombardi: a class of their own.

    Tomlin is very good. Underrated around the league, but he’s not a top-ten all time.

  26. Good point. Tomlin got his ring the year Brady was on IR, and he also barely beat a 9-7 Arizona team that rode a lot of playoff luck to the Super Bowl. He’ll never get that lucky again.

  27. If the Eagles got lucky beating the Patriots, then the same can be said of the Patriots beating the Seahawks/Falcons.
    =====

    Panthers as well.

  29. There probably isn’t a better coach in the NFL than Belichick. he is in the discussion of best of all time. Tomlin I believe is a good coach with flaws. Not really a fair comparison. Its like trying to compare Paul George to LeBron James. George is an all star. He is a very good player but no LeBron.

  30. I wonder where Tomlin’s IQ settles in? lmao

    105?

    ———————————-

    I think anyone would agree that his is higher than yours along with any other person’s IQ.

  31. So Jason Kelce basically says a hall of fame coach gets the best out of good talent . James Harrison says a good coach could only get the good out of above average talent. ok, but Where is Tim Tebow signing next?

  33. aarons444 says:
    July 19, 2018 at 5:00 pm
    “If the Eagles got lucky beating the Patriots, then the same can be said of the Patriots beating the Seahawks/Falcons.” = Panthers as well.
    ————-
    The Pats were also very unlucky to lose to Giants in 2007 but we don’t hear that in your trolling. All Pats wins were close ones that could have gone different, but in a 16yr span they made 8 bowl appearances, 12 championship game appearances, and got 15 div titles – what have Aaron and his Packers done in that time??

  34. In Dec 2016 Tomlin graciously said: “I certainly don’t think that my resume to this point reads as great. But very few coaches’ resumes read as that at this point. Guys like Bill in New England probably can say that. …I think the rest of us are just working stiffs, to be quite honest with you.”

  35. Yes yes Belichick “cheated” by placing a camera 30′ out of position in the age of the zoom lens when it didn’t really matter, shooting video of things plainly in view of 70,000 people.

    The fact that some of you seem to think it was some sort of mystical telepathic system or somehow some huge cheat says that you know very little about the game or the data being recorded.

