James Harrison: Jason Kelce has a point, Belichick is a better coach than Tomlin

Getty Images

James Harrison was on the Patriots’ defense that Eagles center Jason Kelce said was lacking in talent, but Harrison didn’t take offense at Kelce’s comments.

“To be honest with you, it doesn’t bother me. It’s not a farfetched statement,” Harrison said on FS1 of Kelce’s claim that the Patriots had good coaches, not good players.

However, Harrison interpreted Kelce’s comments a little differently than most people did. Although most saw it as a shot at the Patriots’ talent, Harrison took it as praising Bill Belichick.

“There’s still good players on that defense, but to be honest with you if you go over it, look at other defenses across the league, they’re not considered the top, the best,” Harrison said of his old Patriots teammates. “But they’re at the pinnacle, the Super Bowl, so the coaching is far superior.”

In a separate FS1 interview, Harrison added that “the coaching is better” with Belichick, and that former Steelers coach Mike Tomlin needs to run a tighter ship, like Belichick. Harrison didn’t play in New England for long, but he was impressed with the coaching he got.