Jason Kelce didn’t think much of the Patriots’ defensive talent

The Eagles’ offense moved the ball up and down the field against the Patriots’ defense in the Super Bowl, so perhaps it’s no surprise that Eagles center Jason Kelce wasn’t particularly impressed with the players on the other side of the ball.

Kelce told SI.com that when the Eagles were preparing for the Patriots, they felt like Bill Belichick and his staff had dragged inferior defensive talent to the Super Bowl.

“The last defense we had seen was Minnesota’s, and we were like, ‘These dudes have got some players.’ Then we see [the Patriots] and we’re like, ‘These dudes have got some . . . coaches.’ ”

When Belichick first led the Patriots to the Super Bowl, 16 years ago, his defense led the way. But for most of the Patriots’ dynasty, it’s been Tom Brady and the offense. The Patriots’ defense isn’t very good right now, and Kelce and the Eagles noticed it on film, and showed it on the field.

46 responses to “Jason Kelce didn’t think much of the Patriots’ defensive talent

  2. Well, he did have a good chance to observe it closely and take whatever notes he wanted since he did not have to worry about playing any football that day.

  3. Pats were one of the most heavily banged up teams last year, especially on D, but still got to the SB. Considering the Eagles got all the luck on a couple of big calls that arguably made all the difference in that game, they are the most salty and graceless winners ever.

  8. In all reality, Kelce just dissed his own defense in addition to the Pats D. The Pats D was nothing to write home about all year but Philly’s D didn’t look too good by game end. Brady threw for 505 yards and the Pats had 29 first downs, 613 total yards. 8.5 yards per play. Pregame, the Pats D was never touted as being very good, but you heard all year that Philly’s D was supposedly unbreakable. That statement Kelce made could easily have been made by Brady or one of the Pats offensive players about Philly’s D.

  9. I wonder what they thought of our defense , as Amendola and Hogan , two mediocre receivers, pretty much ran around uncovered all game

  11. Remember this next time you watch the draft, and they make it sound like every pick the Patriots had outsmarted the league.

    He lost that Super Bowl two years ago when he traded Chandler Jones.

  12. I don’t think it’s a secret that the patriots coaching staff has been able to get the most out of their players for years and this has allowed them to have cheaper players And fewer stars and still win . His statement sounds more like we are physically able to beat these guys one on one but if you judge talent by the ability to perform your job and win Super Bowl’s then you come up with a different evaluation. Don’t get me wrong, I am a big time patriots hater, but you can’t deny the talent on the coaching staff

    The Patriots defense was wafer thin at the start of the season. By the time the inevitable injuries hit, it was held together by duct tape and baling wire.

    In recent years it seems the Patriots design has been built upon having a very explosive offense and an adequate defense. Even this year with well documented defensive deficiencies, New England chose an OL and a RB with their 2 first rounders in this year’s draft.
  14. So what? The Patriots got to the dance and to the Super Bowl. Great season and great fun for both great cities, Boston and Philadelphia. The better team won.

  15. Correction: “They have got some coaches and some cheaters” that combo will stretch your lack of talent to multiple SBs.

  16. I’m not a Pats fan but I’m still shocked they doubled down on offense in the first, with how close the SB was I think the argument could be made that had the Pats been able to get pressure or been able to force Foles to hold it longer they could’ve won that game. Outside of Hightower they don’t have anyone worth much in that front 7 and they gave up perfect opportunities in the Draft to improve their defense.

  18. Never seen a championship team who loved to talk about the team they beat this much. Tee hee. 🙂 It really is GREAT to see the back to back AFC and 5 time World Champion Patriots in people’s heads this much.

    If we’re being completely honest…that’s where they belong.

  19. The Pats are never anything but complimentary of teams they defeat, and certainly aren’t dwelling on a game from almost 6 months ago with training camps opening all over the league.

    Meanwhile the Eagles even though they won the big game feel the need to continuously bash the Pats and are still living in that moment 6 months ago. If they don’t get they’re heads into the coming season its not going to be a good one for them and certainly no repeat.

  20. Pats were one of the most heavily banged up teams last year, especially on D, but still got to the SB. Considering the Eagles got all the luck on a couple of big calls that arguably made all the difference in that game, they are the most salty and graceless winners ever.
    Might want to reconsider that “most heavily banged up claim.”

    They definitely were “banged” up by the Eagles second string in the Super Bowl though if you catch my drift.

  21. So Roger gave you a Super Bowl win by changing the rules during the game, just for the Eagles. The least they could do is accept it with grace. You can say a lot about the Pat’s, but you never hear them them talk disparagingly about an opponent, win or lose. They always give credit to the opponent.

  22. I actually agree 1000% with Kelce ,what hurts is the Jauguars should have beaten the Pats then the iggles would have seen a real defense in the Super Bowl ,it’s kinda like the iggles where handed their first Lombardi

  23. Well, as a Pats fan I can’t disagree with him. After the first 6 games, the Pats D was statistically the worst defense in NFL History. it’s been a while since we had a great D, but obviously good enough at times, and really shows the strength of Brady.

    what bothers me more is i don’t see where Bill has done anything to improve it, and without any pass rush it’s going to kill a now almost non- existent (except Gilmore) secondary.

  24. After the luckiest sb win in the history of the NFL, these guys are still talking. Let them and their fans have this though. Nothing makes me sadder than a Philly sports fan. They are just so invested in sports that they are delusional. Someone on the radio this week actually said that he cried when they eagles won the sb but not when his two kids were born. That is the weirdness that we are dealing with here. Losers who think that they are winners bc someone else won a game.

  29. The iggles and the City Of Philadelphia are smelling themselves big time right now ,gonna enjoy them getting the taste slapped out of their mouths ,especially that dude from 4th and jawn who wakes up everyday all iggled up !

  30. grantgoodman93 says:
    July 19, 2018 at 8:22 am
    These guys are so obsessed with talking about New England that it’s getting pretty weird

    getting weird? the jealousy is legendary.

    they were the best defense in the league in 2016, but when have that many people hurt or missing from the previous defense, of course it won’t be as good.

    people are going to be in for an incredibly rude awakening this season

    wow, are the haters going to be angry

  31. Wait a minute……isn’t part of the Patriot-hater excuse train the notion that Brady is overrated because he has benefitted from some of the best defenses ever seen when he gets to Super Bowls? You mean, that’s not true?

  35. The real story is that nobody thinks the Patriots will have a SB hangover and disappear. Win or lose, after a SB appearance they come storming right back the next season. It is a testament to the coaches and to the ownership, and why they are the greatest dynasty in NFL history.

  36. neatpete1 says:
    July 19, 2018 at 8:15 am
    Well, he did have a good chance to observe it closely and take whatever notes he wanted since he did not have to worry about playing any football that day.

    Ah, now I understand the downvotes. I was thinking of the wrong Kelce. Sorry guys, my bad. Sometimes its hard to remember there is that other one.

  37. Isn’t it funny the only team the patriots have ever played in the super bowl which did “dummy” practices that week put up the most points against them. Weird right?

  38. Bill benched probably their best defender… and definitely their best DB.

    Yeah… they got some coaches alright… haha

    Pats were 5th in points allowed (which matters a lot more than yards allowed)

    And when I watched the Superbowl it looked like neither team played much D. (74 total points scored)

  39. Had the Patriots had played anything resembling average defense we’d have seen the first Patriots Super Bowl blow out victory. However the defense, healthy or not, was absolutely garbage in that game and wasn’t close to being up to the challenge of besting the Eagle’s offensive game plan.

  40. I’m as big Eagles fan, and I love Kelce….but dude, there’s nothing to be gained by repeatedly bashing the Pats or any other team for that matter. Let your play on the field do the talking, not your mouth.

  42. Funny, no one should think much of the Pats’ defense over the past decade.

    FUN FACT #1: The Pats’ defense over the past has averaged 19th in ranking. When this is contrasted with them having the luxury of playing in an otherwise QB-bereft division featuring 40% of their schedule every season against teams with offenses that have averaged 21st, 22nd, and 22nd in offense, it makes quite a statement.

    It should also end any debate as to which is more responsible for the Pats’ success during the BRADY era.

  44. nflfan12blog says:
    July 19, 2018 at 8:47 am
    Well, as a Pats fan I can’t disagree with him. After the first 6 games, the Pats D was statistically the worst defense in NFL History. it’s been a while since we had a great D, but obviously good enough at times, and really shows the strength of Brady.

    what bothers me more is i don’t see where Bill has done anything to improve it, and without any pass rush it’s going to kill a now almost non- existent (except Gilmore) secondary.

    It’s refreshing to see an honest Pats fan for a change!

    THANKS for your post!!

  45. everyone is being very analytical over this, but in reality the vikings literally have studs on the defensive side of the ball. The patriots have all time defensive coaching. why is everyone acting like this is a massive slant? The patriots pride themselves in the system they run, and allow big contract guys to walk all of the time.

  46. Pats = we are on to Cincinnati…

    Eagles = we are still playing last years Super Bowl…

