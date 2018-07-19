Jason Kelce didn’t think much of the Patriots’ defensive talent

Getty Images

The Eagles’ offense moved the ball up and down the field against the Patriots’ defense in the Super Bowl, so perhaps it’s no surprise that Eagles center Jason Kelce wasn’t particularly impressed with the players on the other side of the ball.

Kelce told SI.com that when the Eagles were preparing for the Patriots, they felt like Bill Belichick and his staff had dragged inferior defensive talent to the Super Bowl.

“The last defense we had seen was Minnesota’s, and we were like, ‘These dudes have got some players.’ Then we see [the Patriots] and we’re like, ‘These dudes have got some . . . coaches.’ ”

When Belichick first led the Patriots to the Super Bowl, 16 years ago, his defense led the way. But for most of the Patriots’ dynasty, it’s been Tom Brady and the offense. The Patriots’ defense isn’t very good right now, and Kelce and the Eagles noticed it on film, and showed it on the field.